Positive Grid’s smart Spark guitar amp/BT speaker hits best price of the year at $254

While we did just go hands-on with the brand’s new wireless guitar system, Positive Grid is best known for its intelligent multi-function guitar amps that also deliver both Bluetooth streaming and audio interface action for recording. We have come away thoroughly impressed with the smaller MINI and GO models after going hands-on, but the brand is now offering the standard-sized Spark smart guitar amp down at $254 shipped. Regularly $299, this deal comes as part of a limited-time spring offer, delivering $45 in savings and the lowest price of the year. It has only gone for less a few times in the last year. Head below for all of the details.

For those unfamiliar here, the Positive Grid Spark guitar amps function just like your typical amp, but also include some high-tech features under the hood. They can effectively be used like any other typical Bluetooth speaker for listening (or jamming with) songs from your phone, but they also double as audio interfaces for recording into your computer. From there, in combination with the companion app, there’s also a plethora of customizable amp and effects simulation, learning tools, jamming resources, and more you can use well beyond the hardware-accessible feature set. Again, you can get a complete rundown of how it all works in our hands-on review.

As we mentioned up top, Positive Grid also just officially launched its new Spark Link wireless guitar system. The simple-to-use setup consists of a pair of adapters, one for your instrument and one for the amp (or anything else that takes a 1/4-inch guitar jack), and delivers one of the best systems I have used in the price range. All of the details are right here.

Positive Grid Spark features:

Smart Jam learns your style and feel, generating authentic bass and drums to accompany you

Access to 50,000+ amp-and-FX presets on ToneCloud, powered by PositiveGrid’s BIAS realistic virtual tube amps and effects for Guitar, Acoustic or Bass

Import your music from Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube and Spark’s smart app will auto display the guitar chords in real time

Powerhouse 40 Watt combo includes onboard tone stack controls, effects, tone starter preset programs, a built-in tuner, tap tempo and more

Use Spark as a USB audio interface to record with your favorite DAW or recording software.

