Transform food waste into plant food with Vitamix’s indoor FoodCycler at $300 ($100 off)

Vitamix is now offering a special spring promotion on its FoodCycler FC-50 indoor composting system at $299.95 shipped. Regularly $400 and currently fetching as at Amazon, this is a straight up $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at the best price we have tracked all year and a deal that lands the machine within $20 of the limited-time holiday offers from last year. Head below for more details on what this environmentally-friendly device can bring to your setup.

Designed to reduce food waste and eliminate food scrap odors, the FoodCycler FC-50 works anywhere it can access an outlet. This compact food recycler reduces “food waste to a fraction of its original volume” and transform it into “easy, nutrient-rich plant food” – including everything from fruit cores and vegetable peels, to chicken bones, and more. You can even stick the removable waste bucket in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

Now, if a more traditional outdoor composting system will work for you, there’s cash to be saved. While likely a more cumbersome solution for some, especially when it’s cold outside, the Miracle-Gro Small Composter delivers a compact outdoor setup that comes in at under $75 shipped on Amazon right now with an 18.5-gallon capacity.

And for the rest of the ongoing kitchen and cooking deals we are tracking right now, swing by our home goods hub right here.

Vitamix FoodCycler features:

The FoodCycler FC-50 is a compact food recycler that reduces food waste and eliminates food scrap odors, making it ideal for indoor use. The new carbon filter lid reduces odors, so you can store your scraps until the bucket is full without worrying about offensive smells. And quieter cycles mean you can run it multiple times a day, year round.

Convenient: Our compact food recycler reduces food waste to a fraction of its original volume. Mix the recycled food compound into your soil for an easy, nutrient-rich plant food.

Compact: The FoodCycler FC-50 fits almost anywhere—you just need one cubic foot of space and a power outlet. Keep the removable waste bucket in the kitchen, under the sink, or by the trash can, and store the FoodCycler in the garage, in a closet, or on the counter.

Easy To Use: Run multiple cycles per day, year round, with just the press of a button. After each cycle, simply put the removable waste bucket in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

