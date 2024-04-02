Kensington’s originally $380 iPad StudioDock stand and hub is down at $70 for today only

Kensington iPad Pro StudioDock Station

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is now offering the Kensington StudioDock iPad Docking Station for $69.99 shipped. This model is compatible with iPad Pro 11 as well as iPad Air 4 and 5, carrying a regular price up to $380 and more realistically in the $130 range at Amazon. Today’s deal undercuts the Amazon all-time low by $10 and delivers the lowest price we have ever tracked on the all-in-one docking stand. While new iPads are scheduled to debut this summer, folks looking to hang on to their trusty iPad Pro/Air for another year or more will want to take a closer look at the deal on this metal workstation upgrade. The details are down below. 

This docking station perches your Apple tablet up to a more work-friendly and ergonomic position, attaching magnetically to your iPad in both landscape or portrait orientations. From there, it both charges your iPad and expands your I/O potential significantly with 4K single external video support via HDMI 2.0, USB-C at 37.5W, four USB ports (1 USB-C port that supports 5V/3A & 9V/2A charging, and 3 USB 3.0 ports for keyboard, mice, or other peripherals), a 3.5mm combination audio jack, gigabit ethernet jack, and an SD card reader (UHS-II SD 4.0). 

While the Satechi iPad docking station will run you even more right now at $100, something like this Plugable 8-in-1 USB-C Hub and Stand can save you some cash. It’s not quite as premium as the Kensington solution, but it supports a wide range of iPad models and currently sells on Amazon for $60 shipped. Here’s our hands-on review of this model for details. 

Kensington StudioDock iPad Docking Station features:

  • iPad docking station allows you to magnetically attach your 11″ USB-C iPad Pro (2018 or later) or iPad Air 10.9″ (2020 or later, including the new iPad Air 5) in portrait or landscape mode for a powerful desktop experience
  • 4K single external video support via HDMI 2.0; great for applications such as iMovie, Keynote, Netflix, and more
  • Provides power to rapidly charge you iPad and peripherals; iPad charging via USB-C at 37.5W; Qi wireless charging for your phone (up to 7.5W) and AirPods (up to 5W)
  • SD card reader (UHS-II SD 4.0); four USB ports (1 USB-C port that supports 5V/3A & 9V/2A charging, and 3 USB 3.0 ports for keyboard, mice, or other peripherals); one 3.5mm combination audio jack; gigabit ethernet jack; on/off switch
  • Kensington lock slot for protecting your investment with a Kensington cable lock (lock sold separately part #K60600WW or #K65035AM)

