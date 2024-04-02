KeySmart’s iPro Apple Find My key organizer drops to $38 for limited-time (Reg. $50+)

Update: Amazon is now offering a limited-time Lightning deal on the KeySmart iPro Apple Find My key organizer at $37.24 shipped. While not quite as deep as our previous Black Friday offer at $33, but it is the best deal since. Details below.

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering some big-time deals on its high-tech key organizers. The real standout deal is the KeySmart iPro Apple Find My key organizer at $32.99 shipped. This model started out at $80 when it launched in late 2022 and now carries a regular $50 price tag. We have seen a few rare price drops down to $40 since then, but nothing quite as low as today’s early Black Friday deal. More details below.

This model delivers your usual KeySmart key organization experience alongside working directly “with the Find My app on your iPhone so you can quickly find your misplaced keys around the house or see their last location on a map.” It can even notify you if it thinks you’re leaving your keys behind somewhere. Alongside the rechargeable lithium battery (runs for roughly 30 days before it needs a charge), it houses up to 14 keys with a place to attach your entry or car fob and carries an integrated LED flashlight. Head below for more details and early Black Friday KeySmart deals.

And while we are on the subject, if you’re looking for a more traditional key holder solution, the Spigen Life Valentinus Key Chain Key Holder is now on sale for $27 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $29, this “cruelty-free vegan Velo Leather” solution, is now within a couple bucks of the lowest we have ever tracked.

KeySmart iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer features:

The KeySmart iPro key holder is the ultimate solution for anyone who is tired of misplacing their keys. The compact key holder is designed to work seamlessly with the Apple Find My App, giving you access to Apple Find My network to help you find your missing keys. Say goodbye to the frustration of misplacing your keys and embrace the peace of mind that comes with owning the KeySmart iPro key finder. The KeySmart iPro is a smart solution for keeping your keys organized and easy to find. With the FindMy app, you can make your keys play a tune to locate them quickly. And if you misplace your phone, simply press the button on the KeySmart iPro to make it ring, even on silent mode. Stay organized and never waste time searching for your essentials again!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!