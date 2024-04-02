Save $4,000 on Infinity’s X3 smart massage chair that adjusts to your body for $3,499 in 1-day sale

Best Buy is offering the Infinity Smart X3 Massage Chair for $3,499 shipped through the end of the day. Normally going for $7,499, this model has seen few discounts in the last year, with one appearing every handful of months, often to the former $4,776 low or at a higher rate between $4,828 and $5,200. Today’s deal comes in as a massive $4,000 markdown off the going rate and lands at the new all-time lowest price we have tracked.

This smart reclining massage chair packs a full-body massage experience into one comprehensive package to combat muscle fatigue, stiffness in joints, and more. It features a 4-roller mechanism that travels on an S-track for back relief alongside foot and calf rollers to soothe your aching feet. This provides nine different massaging patterns that can be changed via the full-color, menu-driven remote or through the companion app – which can also be used to sync the chair with your favorite playlist while you relax. It is able to automatically adjust its settings to your body type thanks to its TrueFit body-scanning technology, with a lumbar heating function for added relief. Head below to learn more.

Infinity Smart X3 Massage Chair features:

Zero GravityThe most beneficial position with the least amount of pressure on your spine for the ideal massage.

Stretching

Lumbar HeatHeat on lower back

Four Wheel Massage MechanismRollers run up and down to provide deep tissue massage along your back.

Foot RollersThree foot rollers per sole for the best reflexology possible.

Full Body Air Bag CompressionAir bags ecompass all parts of the body to give compression therapy and increase blood flow.

Adjustable Massage IntensityAble to increase and decrease air bag intensity.

S Track Massage ChairMassage with a roller mechansim from your neck to tailbone

Bluetooth MusicConnect with phone or tablet to play music

3d Massage MechanismThe rollers are able to massage up and down, side to side and in and out to proivde deep tissue or soft tissue massage.

Apple/ Android AppDownload the app on your device and control the whole chair with your finger tips.

