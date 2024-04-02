UGREEN’s Apple Find My AirTag competitor drops to $16 today (Reg. $25)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its Apple Find My Item Finder down at $15.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. UGREEN’s new AirTag competitor debuted on Amazon at the top of the year for $25 – $3 under the MSRP on Apple’s AirTag. While we did see it drop to $15 once back in February, today’s deal delivers the next best price we have tracked since release. Now more than 30% off the list price, it is among the most affordable Apple Find My-equipped item trackers out there – and $8 under the current sale price on AirTag. Hit the jump for more details on the feature set.

UGREEN’s item finders deliver a sleek black treatment with an “Apple certified” design that works with the Find My app. It will provide audible pings when you ask it to as well as a buzzer to aid in locating your misplaced items when within 33-feet. That’s on of the left-behind notifications – “if your item finder ever disconnects from your Apple device’s Bluetooth connection, you’ll receive instant notifications.” It ships with a keychain-style holder case in the box.

If you would prefer to score some Apple Find My action in the form of a wallet-ready card, we recommend KeySmart’s solution. I have been testing this one out for the week or so (full review coming soon) and it has been a flawless experience thus far. One of the only options on the market with wireless charging, you can land one for $40 right now.

UGREEN Item Finder features:

One APP to Find it All: The UGREEN key finder is certificated by Apple. The Find My app makes it easy to keep track of your Apple devices — even if they’re offline. You take your devices everywhere. Which means you might leave them anywhere. Get help finding them in the Find My app, which lets you track your devices at a glance, right on the Home Screen of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Worldwide Tracking & Buzzer Alert: UGREEN Tag allows you to view the location in real time. When the distance is less than 33ft/10M, you can tap “Find” to play a sound and the buzzer inside the product will ring 12 beeps to help you locate the position. When the distance is greater than 33ft/10M, you can use the map navigation feature in the “Find My” app to find the worldwide location of your UGREEN Tag.

Lost Mode: If your device or the Item Locator goes missing, you can put the UGREEN Tag into Lost Mode to be automatically notified when it’s detected in the Find My network.

Left Behind Remind: If your item finder ever disconnects from your Apple device’s Bluetooth connection, you’ll receive instant notifications. Whether you accidentally leave your bag at the gym or forget your keys at the office, our “Left Behind Remind” will be your prompt reminder to retrieve your items.

