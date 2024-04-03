Razer’s 26K DPI Basilisk Chroma V3 Gaming Mouse returns to $40 Amazon low (Reg. $70)

Joining ongoing all-time lows on its latest BlackWidow V4 keyboards from $120, Amazon is now offering the Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70 directly from Razer and more typically in the $50 range over the last several months, today’s deal knocks an additional 20% off for the lowest price we can find. This is also matching last year’s Black Friday price and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This morning’s notable price drop on the Basilisk V3 now sits alongside a host of other Razer mice deals we are tracking on Amazon down below as well.

The Basilisk V3 features 11 programmable buttons to “execute essential actions like push-to-talk, ping, and more,” alongside a HyperScroll tilt wheel that either “that free-spins until its stopped” or can be switched to “tactile mode for more precision” inputs. The 26K DPI optical sensor is also joined by 11 Chroma RGB lighting zones with 16.8 million colors and a 0.2ms actuation speed for up to 70 million clicks.

More Razer gaming mice deals:

Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse features:

PC gaming mouse favored by millions worldwide with a form factor that perfectly supports the hand while its buttons are optimally positioned for quick and easy access. Assign macros and secondary functions across 11 programmable buttons to execute essential actions like push-to-talk, ping, and more. Speed through content with a scroll wheel that free-spins until its stopped or switch to tactile mode for more precision and satisfying feedback that’s ideal for cycling through weapons or skills. Best-in-class mouse sensor with intelligent functions flawlessly tracks movement with zero smoothing, allowing for crisp response and pixel-precise accuracy.

