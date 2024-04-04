Amazon essentials snack and coffee sale from $3.50: KIND bars, Nespresso pods, much more

Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging spring essentials sale loads with healthy snacks, Nespresso coffee pods, ground coffee, OREOs, energy drinks, nuts, and more. The deals start from just over $3.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great time to shore up your pantry at a discount, just be sure to watch out for bonus Subscribe & Save offers on the individual listing pages. This is the best way to get an even deeper deal on top of the sale price – and remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to secure the deal and avoid automatic deliveries thereafter. All of the details are on this landing page and you’ll find more details below. 

One standout from this sale for me is the KIND bars. These delicious treats are relatively healthy ones and you can now land the 12-pack of KIND Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate bars down at $10.80 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $15, this is the lowest price we have tracked this year and a great time to stock up on what can normally be quite pricey snacks (even more so if you buy them individually). The regularly $23 30-count KIND Bar Minis variety pack is also a notable deal at $17.47 Prime shipped – this is matching our previous mention and the 2024 low.  

There are literally eight full pages worth of deals to take advantage of, and you’ll find all of them right here

KIND Peanut ButterChocolate bar features:

KIND bars lead with heart-healthy peanuts as the #1 ingredient, providing you the nutrition your body needs with a delicious and satisfying crunch. These bars are gluten-free with 7 grams of protein and are a great source of healthy fibers. These KIND bars have a low glycemic index, to better manage and improve blood sugar levels. Made with the highest quality non-genetically modified ingredients to ensure our bars not only taste great, but are kind to your body. 

