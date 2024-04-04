Sabrent’s 13,600MB/s SSD upgrades your PC with Gen5 specs at new $190 low (Reg. $270)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsSabrent
Reg. $270 $190
logo

In our continued coverage of the first deals on the new slew of Gen5 internal SSD releases, Amazon is now offering the 1TB Sabrent NVMe M.2 Gen 5 internal Solid-State Drive for $189.99 shipped. Regularly $270, this model debuted on Amazon last month and is now seeing an early $80 price drop. This is the first deal we have tracked and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. This price drop joins a host of other notable deals we are tracking on Gen5 solutions down below as well. 

The Sabrent NVMe M.2 Gen 5 internal Solid-State Drive is the brand’s fastest yet. This model can reach speeds up to 13,600MB/s, putting the Gen4 models out there to shame, by way of PCIe 5.0 bandwidth and DirectStorage-optimized firmware. It is ready to upgrade your Windows, macOS, Linux, and other system alongside some of the new Crucial models down below:

Sabrent NVMe M.2 Gen 5 SSD features:

  • Our Fastest SSD Ever: Take your storage performance to the next level with the Sabrent Rocket 5, the natural successor to our award-winning Rocket 4 Plus and gaming-inspired Rocket 4 Plus-G. This fresh hardware lets you reach all-new heights.
  • Never Get Left Behind: Enjoy transfers at up to an astounding 14 GB/s, making the best use of PCIe 5.0 bandwidth. The DirectStorage-optimized firmware also makes sure you’re always at the top of your game. It’s lightning fast to match your reflexes.
  • Business Or Pleasure: Improve your workflow and increase your productivity with the fastest transfer speeds imaginable. The backward-compatible Rocket 5 is optimally balanced for content creation, high-end applications, and more. Bring the power.
  • Stylishly Cool Design: Get the drive on its own or with a custom heatsink. You can supply your own heatsink or invest in our separate high-end cooling solution, which uses top-grade materials and dual heatpipes for maximum thermal dissipation.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Sabrent

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $20 on Eve’s new Flare portable HomeKit smar...
Save up to $2,796 on EcoFlow power stations, solar pane...
Latest Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones hi...
Razer officially launches ‘world’s first...
Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by 3 months startin...
Joe’s New Balance cuts an extra 20% off running s...
EGO’s new Power+ electric mini bike with dual 56V bat...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 drops to second-best pr...
Load more...
Show More Comments