Sabrent’s 13,600MB/s SSD upgrades your PC with Gen5 specs at new $190 low (Reg. $270)

In our continued coverage of the first deals on the new slew of Gen5 internal SSD releases, Amazon is now offering the 1TB Sabrent NVMe M.2 Gen 5 internal Solid-State Drive for $189.99 shipped. Regularly $270, this model debuted on Amazon last month and is now seeing an early $80 price drop. This is the first deal we have tracked and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. This price drop joins a host of other notable deals we are tracking on Gen5 solutions down below as well.

The Sabrent NVMe M.2 Gen 5 internal Solid-State Drive is the brand’s fastest yet. This model can reach speeds up to 13,600MB/s, putting the Gen4 models out there to shame, by way of PCIe 5.0 bandwidth and DirectStorage-optimized firmware. It is ready to upgrade your Windows, macOS, Linux, and other system alongside some of the new Crucial models down below:

Sabrent NVMe M.2 Gen 5 SSD features:

Our Fastest SSD Ever: Take your storage performance to the next level with the Sabrent Rocket 5, the natural successor to our award-winning Rocket 4 Plus and gaming-inspired Rocket 4 Plus-G. This fresh hardware lets you reach all-new heights.

Never Get Left Behind: Enjoy transfers at up to an astounding 14 GB/s, making the best use of PCIe 5.0 bandwidth. The DirectStorage-optimized firmware also makes sure you’re always at the top of your game. It’s lightning fast to match your reflexes.

Business Or Pleasure: Improve your workflow and increase your productivity with the fastest transfer speeds imaginable. The backward-compatible Rocket 5 is optimally balanced for content creation, high-end applications, and more. Bring the power.

Stylishly Cool Design: Get the drive on its own or with a custom heatsink. You can supply your own heatsink or invest in our separate high-end cooling solution, which uses top-grade materials and dual heatpipes for maximum thermal dissipation.

