Amazon’s 4-Series 4K UHD smart Fire TVs at doorbuster-worthy pricing from $150 (Refurb)

As part of its latest Amazon device sale, Woot is offering some notable deals on the 4-Series 4K UHD smart Fire TVs. You can now score the 50-inch model down at $179.99 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise) in refurbished condition (more details on this below). This model is listed on Amazon with a regular price at $450, but it more typically sells for $330 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s refurb deal also undercuts the lowest we have tracked on new condition units by a long shot – it has never dropped below $290 on Amazon outside of nearly-impossible to get doorbuster offers. This deal also joins a notable price drop on the smaller 43-inch model at $149.99 – also the best price we can find. Additional details are waiting down below.

Amazon’s 4-series models aren’t the highest-end smart TVs out there, but, especially with today’s deals, they do deliver solid 4K experiences at more than affordable prices with direct access to your favorite streaming services and apps via Amazon’s Fire TV platform. Onboard Alexa voice commands join 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG alongside three HDMi inputs and a 90-day Woot warranty. Perhaps not the best for larger living room spaces or basements, but at prices like this, they do make for notable home office, kitchen, bedroom, or kids’ TVs.

Refurbishment details:

These units have been tested and verified by Amazon to be fully functional and include the same accessories and in box documentation as new device. May have small cosmetic imperfections associated with regular use and be repackaged and sold in a brown box.

Another affordable TV option in new condition worth checking out comes by way of the entry-level Amazon 2-series models that are now starting at new $179 all-time lows.

Amazon 4-Series 4K UHD smart Fire TV features:

Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD. Press and ask to find favorite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more. Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time. Use the 3 HDMI inputs to connect to cable or satellite and video game consoles. The HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound.

