Oral-B’s Cordless Water Flosser Advanced hits new $50 Amazon low (44% off), more from $60

44% off From $50
We are now tracking some notable price drops on water flossers to upgrade your oral care game. First up, Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $90, and currently fetching $100 at Walmart, this is 44% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks an Amazon all-time low on the cordless portable oral irrigator, coming in at about $7 under the previous best. Head below for more details and additional water flosser deals. 

The Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced, which includes the charger and a pair of nozzle heads, features Oxyjet Technology that “targets and helps eliminate plaque bacteria for healthier gums.” Alongside the three flossing modes, this one frees you from the base station of the wired models and joins the deals on the options below:

Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced features:

Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced deep cleans and detoxifies* below the gumline. Its unique Oxyjet Technology uses water enriched with microbubbles of air to help eliminate plaque bacteria for healthier gums. The cordless handle uses a long-lasting rechargeable battery for a portable deep clean. The on-demand button gives you great control with less mess. Personalized streams allow for customized cleaning: Multi-Jet for all-around clean, Focused for targeted cleaning, Rotational for gum massage.

