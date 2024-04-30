Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes up to 75% off closeout styles: Jeans, jackets, t-shirts, more

For a limited time only, Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes up to 75% off closeout styles. Prices are as marked. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the best-selling men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans that are currently marked down to $27 and originally sold for $70. These jeans are infused with stretch to promote comfort and have a tapered hem that gives it a flattering appearance as well. The medium wash is a great option for spring outings and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. With over 500 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.2/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

