Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes up to 75% off closeout styles: Jeans, jackets, t-shirts, more

For a limited time only, Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes up to 75% off closeout styles. Prices are as marked. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the best-selling men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans that are currently marked down to $27 and originally sold for $70. These jeans are infused with stretch to promote comfort and have a tapered hem that gives it a flattering appearance as well. The medium wash is a great option for spring outings and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. With over 500 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.2/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $39 (Orig. $98)
- 502 Taper Fit Jeans $20 (Orig. $70)
- 541 Athletic Taper Jeans $27 (Orig. $70)
- 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans $27 (Orig. $70)
- 569 Loose Straight Jeans $18 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 70s High Slim Straight Jeans $38 (Orig. $108)
- Original Trucker Jacket $30 (Orig. $90)
- 70s High Flare Jeans $38 (Orig. $108)
- 501 Original Fit High Rise Shorts $24 (Orig. $70)
- Onion Quilted Liner Jacket $36 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
