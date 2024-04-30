Therabody’s Theragun Sense massage gun hits new $239 low ahead of Mother’s Day (Save $60)

Best Buy is offering the Therabody Theragun Sense Percussion Massage Gun for $239 shipped. Normally fetching $299, it spent the majority of 2023 riding its MSRP, with only occasional discounts scattered between the months. Christmas sales brought it down to its former $248 low, which has repeated twice already in the new year, with some more minor discounts to $280 at most. Today’s deal comes in to take things further as a 20% markdown off the going rate that lands as a new all-time low.

The Theragun Sense is a scientifically-proven massage gun that helps to relieve aches and pains while also improving sleep. It takes the guesswork out of your relaxation thanks to the LCD screen that provides visual cues to guide you through the most common pain relief and breathwork routines – which you can also learn and save through the companion app. And you won’t have to worry about the loud buzzing from its motor interrupting your relaxation either, as this model has been upgraded to the company’s “quietest Theragun device” with a whisper-quiet motor paired alongside a lightweight design for prolonged use without strain. Also comes with travel bag and four interchangeable massage heads. Learn more below.

More Therbody devices seeing discounts:

And for more massaging devices, check out the ongoing deals for a variety of RENPHO devices, like the newest Deep Tissue Massage Gun that is still marked down from its first official discount. It has 15 adjustable speed levels that range from 1,800 to 3,200 RPM and comes with 6 interchangeable massage heads that are designed to give you varying levels of targeted relief, from deep tissue to gentle massage.

Therabody Theragun Sense features:

Relaxing, scientifically-proven massage therapy for everyday pain and stress reliefTheragun Sense is designed to offer relaxing, therapeutic relief from daily aches and pains — scientifically proven to reduce stress and soreness, promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. Engineered with 12mm percussive massage therapy, it is the perfect middle-ground for those seeking effective relief that’s not too intense.

Personalized pain and stress relief made simple with on-device guided routinesTake the guesswork out of your daily treatments as the LCD screen on Theragun Sense provides visual cues to guide you through 5 of the most commonly used pain relief and breathwork routines. Plus, personalize the guided routines on your Theragun Sense for easy access, anytime — add, swap and store your favorite massage and breathwork routines from the Therabody app to help support your daily needs.

Whisper-quiet and lightweightTheragun Sense is our quietest Theragun device. The whisper-quiet motor provides a relaxing massage experience that is free of bothersome noise, while the lightweight design makes it easy to use for prolonged periods.

Patented triangle grip to reach more of your body than other devicesTheragun Sense features our easy-to-use patented triangle grip, so you can reach anywhere on your body without help.

Get the most out of your treatments with the Therabody appWith Bluetooth connectivity to the Therabody app, learn the best way to use your device for maximum benefits and explore our library of guided pain and stress relief routines that cater to your specific needs. Control device speed, monitor massage force and get routine suggestions that show you exactly which muscle to treat, which attachment to use and how to grip your device.

Relax and de-stress with guided breathwork, visuals and sound therapy in the Therabody appTheragun Sense helps you build daily stress-relieving habits with 3 guided breathwork routines featuring haptic vibration cues that work in tandem with TheraMind sound therapy and relaxing visualizations in the Therabody app to provide an immersive breathwork experience.

