COACH May Event takes 25% off hundreds of styles: Purses, Apple Watch bands, wallets, more

The COACH May Event is offering 25% off best-selling styles including handbags, wallets, accessories, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Better yet, COACH offers free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Gold Apple Watch Strap that works for 42mm and 44mm sizes. This style is currently marked down to $94 and originally sold for $125. The gold design easily elevates any look and features a stylish logo on the top. Rated 4.5/5 stars from COACH customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Metropolitan Slim Brief $446 (Orig. $595)
- Dalton Chelsea Boot $221 (Orig. $295)
- Apple Watch Strap, 42 Mm And 44 Mm $94 (Orig. $125)
- Jackson Watch, 45 Mm $221 (Orig. $295)
- Narrow Square Sunglasses $144 (Orig. $192)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cary Shoulder Bag $296 (Orig. $395)
- Ace Tote Bag 35 $371 (Orig. $495)
- Cassie Crossbody Bag 19 $221 (Orig. $295)
- Bree Sandals $146 (Orig. $195)
- Emma Wedge With Quilting $158 (Orig. $225)
- …and even more deals…
