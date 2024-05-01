J.Crew Factory takes 60% off hundreds of styles with deals starting at $5

Ali Smith -
60% off from $5
a man wearing a blue shirt

J.Crew Factory offers 60% off hundreds of styles including clearance items with code SUMMER60 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s 9-inch Tech Shorts that are currently marked down to $30, which is $50 off the original rate. These shorts are lightweight, stretch-infused, and highly breathable. This style is available in five color options and can be dressed up or down in a breeze. Plus, the 9-inch length is flattering and the material is also wrinkle-resistant to keep you looking polished throughout the day. Rated 4.5/5 stars from J.Crew Factory customers. Find even more deals by heading below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

