Uncover your true lineage with Mother’s Day AncestryDNA kit deals from $39 (Up to 61% off)

We are now tracking notable Mother’s Day deals on some of the most popular DNA testing kits out there to help you understand your lineage and potentially royal bloodline better. One of the most notable deals of the bunch has the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test down $39 shipped on Amazon. Regularly $99, this is a solid 61% price drop and the lowest price we can find. It comes in at $10 under our previous mention and $20 below last year’s Amazon Black Friday price. Now the most affordable option we can find from a well-known service on Amazon, this one focuses on personalized genetic results to lock down your origins and even “connections to living relatives” you might not even know you have. I don’t know about you folks, but I do know people who swear they knew where they came from that walked away incredibly surprised, myself included. Head below for more details and deals on other options.

The AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test sources data from over 2,600 global regions to provide a “more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail.” Alongside “industry-standard security measures” to ensure privacy, you simply activate the DNA kit online and return your sample with the prepaid package and await your results – there are no other fees required outside of the discounted $39 you’ll pay here today.

Mother’s Day DNA test kit deals:

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test features:

From your origins in over 2,600 global regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as AncestryDNA. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. Your results will be available online in roughly six to eight weeks. AncestryDNA provides a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail. Our innovative SideView technology takes your results even further by showing your ethnicities and matches by parental side. *Some DNA features may require an Ancestry subscription.

