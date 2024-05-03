Macy’s takes an extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Cole Haan, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Macy’s Friends and Family Sale takes an extra 30% off top brands with code FRIEND at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Inside this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Nike, and more. A standout from this sale is the Levi’s 559 Relaxed Straight Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $70. These jeans are a perfect style for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The relaxed fit promotes comfort and you can choose from an array of color options. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Polo Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit Mesh Polo $77 (Orig. $110)
- Levi’s 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Double Knit Shorts $69 (Orig. $99)
- Ralph Lauren Hampton Jeans $81 (Orig. $115)
- Cole Haan Classic Melton Topcoat $114 (Orig. $195)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ralph Lauren Hooded Rain Coat $120 (Orig. $240)
- Tommy Hilfiger Thong Sandals $35 (Orig. $59)
- Nike Air Max Casual Sneakers $65 (Orig. $85)
- Ralph Lauren Quilted Coat $95 (Orig. $190)
- Calvin Klein Havana Tote Bag $59 (Orig. $168)
- …and even more deals…
