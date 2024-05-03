Save $130 on Ninja’s Foodi 13-in-1 smart dual heat air fryer countertop oven now at $200

Amazon is offering the Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $330 price tag, this model has already seen three major discounts and several more minor ones since the new year began, only falling to $230 at best. Today’s deal comes in as a 39% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention by $50 and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $30 above the all-time low. This combination air fryer oven boasts 13-in-1 cooking functionality, allowing you to use it to air fry, sear crisp, rapid bake, frozen pizza, fresh pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, and reheat. It sports an extra large capacity that can cook up to six chicken breasts, a 2-pound roast, or even air fry up to four pounds worth of sides. It even has an included Foodi smart thermometer to “achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button.” Head below to learn more.

Speaking of handy indoor countertop ovens, Amazon is offering the new Cuisinart Pomodoro Red Indoor Pizza Oven for $300, down from $400. It is designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 17.5 inches by 19 inches by 11 inches and able to reach temperatures between 350 degrees to 700 degrees, cooking a 12-inch pizza in a matter of minutes. It comes with everything you need to explore regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit style, New York style, Napoletana, Romana, and more. Along with the oven, you’ll also get a 12.5-inch heat-conducting pizza stone for delectably crispy crust, a deep dish pan for specialty pizzas, and a pizza peel to safely insert and remove your delectable creations.

And be sure to also check out our coverage of the latest deal on the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker that is sitting at its second-lowest price since its release in January. It’s an innovative first – a kitchen countertop smoker that won’t set off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry. You can also head over to our Home Goods hub for more of the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Ninja SP351 Foodi 13-in-1 Air Fry Countertop Oven features:

DUAL HEAT TECHNOLOGY: The up to 500°F directly heated SearPlate and up to 500°F rapid cyclonic air work together to allow you to sear and crisp at the same time.

MAXIMUM VERSATILITY: 13 Functions include Air Fry, Sear Crisp, Rapid Bake, Frozen Pizza, Fresh Pizza, Griddle, Air Roast, Bake, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, and Reheat in an all-in-one, powerful, 1800-watt appliance.

SMART COOK SYSTEM: Achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer – no guesswork required.

AIR FRYER HEALTHY MEALS: Up to 75% less fat when using the air fry function vs. traditional deep frying. Tested against hand-cut, deep fried French Fries.

FASTER COOKING: Up to 65% faster cooking vs. a full-size electric oven, with Air Oven functions ready for cooking in 60 seconds.

XL FAMILY-SIZED CAPACITY: More height capacity vs. Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven. Fit up to 6 chicken breasts, cook a 2-lb roast, or air fry up to 4 lbs of ingredients.

RECLAIM YOUR COUNTER SPACE: Takes up 45% less space when you flip it up and away to store against your kitchen backsplash.

