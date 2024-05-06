New Amazon all-time low has Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen starting at $230

We are now tracking the best prices yet on the new 2024 release of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet. You’ll find the regularly $330 64GB configuration marked down to $229.99 shipped in all three colorways, but the regular $400 128GB version is also now seeing a deep sale price down at $259.99 shipped. That’s $100 in savings on the base model and $140 off the higher-end configuration. Both options undercut our previous mentions by as much as $70, but it’s hard to deny the value on the 128GB model for $30 more. Head below the fold for more details on the 2024 edition of Samsung’s Amazon-exclusive Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a notable way to land Samsung’s mid-tier Android tablet experience without breaking the bank, and now we are tracking the best prices yet on the 2024 edition – this is not the same as the 2000 or 2020 releases.

Its metal frame houses the 10.4-inch touchscreen display alongside the included S Pen action we have come to appreciate from the Tab S6 Lite package in the past. The main changes for 2024 come by way of the software and internals – Android 14 out of the box and a new Exynos 1280 chip inside.

Just keep in mind, as we detailed at over 9to5Google, the Galaxy Tab A9+ might deliver more bang for your buck starting at $170 shipped on Amazon right now – but that’s only if you don’t want the S Pen stylus support.

Samsung 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With an included S Pen, crystal-clear display and Dolby Atmos surround sound, this reliable tablet is all about fun plus a little work. It’s easier than ever to write notes, edit photos and videos, mark up documents and more with the included S Pen. Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere; Its slim design slips right into your bag and comes in your choice of stylish colors – with newly included Mint color. Whether you’re multitasking, relaxing or both, this long-lasting battery keeps you going with up to 14 hours of use on a single charge.

