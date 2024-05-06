New Amazon all-time low has Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen starting at $230

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

We are now tracking the best prices yet on the new 2024 release of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet. You’ll find the regularly $330 64GB configuration marked down to $229.99 shipped in all three colorways, but the regular $400 128GB version is also now seeing a deep sale price down at $259.99 shipped. That’s $100 in savings on the base model and $140 off the higher-end configuration. Both options undercut our previous mentions by as much as $70, but it’s hard to deny the value on the 128GB model for $30 more. Head below the fold for more details on the 2024 edition of Samsung’s Amazon-exclusive Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet. 

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a notable way to land Samsung’s mid-tier Android tablet experience without breaking the bank, and now we are tracking the best prices yet on the 2024 edition – this is not the same as the 2000 or 2020 releases. 

Its metal frame houses the 10.4-inch touchscreen display alongside the included S Pen action we have come to appreciate from the Tab S6 Lite package in the past. The main changes for 2024 come by way of the software and internals – Android 14 out of the box and a new Exynos 1280 chip inside.

Just keep in mind, as we detailed at over 9to5Google, the Galaxy Tab A9+ might deliver more bang for your buck starting at $170 shipped on Amazon right now – but that’s only if you don’t want the S Pen stylus support. 

Samsung 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With an included S Pen, crystal-clear display and Dolby Atmos surround sound, this reliable tablet is all about fun plus a little work. It’s easier than ever to write notes, edit photos and videos, mark up documents and more with the included S Pen. Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere; Its slim design slips right into your bag and comes in your choice of stylish colors – with newly included Mint color. Whether you’re multitasking, relaxing or both, this long-lasting battery keeps you going with up to 14 hours of use on a single charge. 

