Carhartt takes up to 50% off tees, scrubs, shoes, more from $19 + free shipping

Carhartt’s Flash Sale is currently offering up to 50% off tencel tees, scrubs, shoes, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free ground delivery. A standout from this sale is the Rugged Flex Peak Bonded Fleece Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $68. This jacket is available in three color options and has a water-repellent design to keep you comfortable. Also, the fleece design washes nicely and is a great layering piece for transitioning weather from spring to summer. Rated 4/5 stars from Carhartt customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Force Relaxed Fit Logo Graphic T-Shirt $30 (Orig. $65)
- Medium Pack + 3 Insulated Backpack $90 (Orig. $120)
- Rugged Flex Peak Bonded Fleece Jacket $49 (Orig. $68)
- Force Libtery Twill Joggers $31 (Orig. $47)
- Detroit Leather Sneakers $75 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Loose Fit Brushed Fleece Shirt Jacket $60 (Orig. $100)
- Tencel Fiber Loose Fit T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $25)
- Waist Pack $22 (Orig. $30)
- Cross-Flex Force Jogger Scrub Pants $26 (Orig. $38)
- Rugged Flex Peak Fleece Jacket $49 (Orig. $68)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!