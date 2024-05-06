Sunglass Hut takes up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, COACH, GUCCI, more + free shipping

Sunglass Hut is currently offering up to 50% off top brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Bulgari, Costa, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Oakley Flak Beta Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $115 and originally sold for $164. These sunglasses feature a polarized lens to help you see clearly and a durable frame that’s great for outdoor activities this spring and summer. Father’s Day will be here before we know it and this would be a great gift idea as well. Plus, each pair of Oakley sunglasses comes in a leather carrying case for protection. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Emporio Armani High Bridge Fit Sunglasses $146 (Orig. $209)
- Bulgari Polar Black Aviators $309 (Orig. $618)
- Oakley Flak Beta Sunglasses $115 (Orig. $164)
- Giorgio Armani Aviatori Sunglasses $197 (Orig. $394)
- Costa Freedom Sunglasses $199 (Orig. $284)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- GUCCI Oversized Logo Sunglasses $245 (Orig. $350)
- Ray-Ban Clubround Chromance $187 (Orig. $267)
- Fendi Oversized Grey and Black Sunglasses $231 (Orig. $330)
- GUCCI Aviator Sunglasses $325 (Orig. $465)
- Ray-Ban Round Titanium Sunglasses $328 (Orig. $469)
- …and even more deals…
