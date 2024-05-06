Sunglass Hut takes up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, COACH, GUCCI, more + free shipping

Sunglass Hut is currently offering up to 50% off top brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Bulgari, Costa, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Oakley Flak Beta Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $115 and originally sold for $164. These sunglasses feature a polarized lens to help you see clearly and a durable frame that’s great for outdoor activities this spring and summer. Father’s Day will be here before we know it and this would be a great gift idea as well. Plus, each pair of Oakley sunglasses comes in a leather carrying case for protection. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!