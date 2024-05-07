Amazon’s Hey Dude Flash Sale offers up to 50% off best-selling styles from $34

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Hey Dude styles for men and women with pricing starting at $34 shipped. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Meyers Flip Flops for spring and summer outings. These shoes are currently marked down to $34 and originally sold for $45. This style is lightweight, cushioned, and great for heading out the door in a breeze. Plus, it has a removable memory foam cushioned insole that helps to provide maximum comfort and reduce odors due to the fact it can be washed. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!