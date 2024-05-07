lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section refreshed for summer with specials from $19

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
from $19 + free shipping
a man wearing a white shirt

lululemon’s We Made Too Much section added new specials from $19 shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Pique Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt. With golf season upon us, this is a great time to refresh your wardrobe. This polo is currently marked down from $44 and originally sold for $88. The material is lightweight, infused with stretch, and highly breathable for warm days. You can choose from two color options and it pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lululemon

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Today’s best game deals: Armored Core VI Fires of...
Nintendo just officially confirmed upcoming announcemen...
Greenworks’ 3,000 PSI electric pressure washer combo ...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Juicy Realm,...
Plugable adds front-access ports to your 24-inch iMac w...
New pro models are inbound, but the beloved iPad mini 6...
Beats Fit Pro ANC workout buds now $110 refurb or $160 ...
Bring an affordable Samsung Galaxy Android tablet home ...
Load more...
Show More Comments

Manage push notifications

We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing