lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section refreshed for summer with specials from $19

lululemon’s We Made Too Much section added new specials from $19 shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Pique Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt. With golf season upon us, this is a great time to refresh your wardrobe. This polo is currently marked down from $44 and originally sold for $88. The material is lightweight, infused with stretch, and highly breathable for warm days. You can choose from two color options and it pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

