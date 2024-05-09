Nordstrom Rack Graduation Flash Sale offers up to 65% off Ray-Ban, Herschel Supply Co., more

Nordstrom Rack’s Graduation Flash Sale offers gift for graduates up to 65% off. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score Ray-Ban, Herschel, Tissot, Marc Jacobs, DIFF, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Herschel Supply Co. Retreat Backpack that’s currently marked down to $60, which is $40 off the original rate. This backpack is great for school, hiking, traveling, and more. The inside of the bag can be wiped down seamlessly and it can easily fit a 12-Inch MacBook as well. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to swing by our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ray-Ban Retro Wayfarer Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $143)
- Herschel Supply Co America Backpack $56 (Orig. $120)
- Herschel Supply Co Retreat Backpack $60 (Orig. $100)
- Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses $113 (Orig. $161)
- Tissot T-My Bracelet Watch $538 (Orig. $895)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Marc Jacobs Mini Rider Crossbody $150 (Orig. $295)
- Assorted 3-Pack Apple Watch Bands $50 (Orig. $100)
- DIFF Makay Square Sunglasses $30 (Orig. $79)
- Michael Kors Mesh Strap Watch $107 (Orig. $200)
- Bulova Swarovski Crystal Watch $250 (Orig. $595)
- …and even more deals…
