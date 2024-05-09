Nordstrom Rack Graduation Flash Sale offers up to 65% off Ray-Ban, Herschel Supply Co., more

Ali Smith -
FashionNordstrom Rack
65% off from $13

Nordstrom Rack’s Graduation Flash Sale offers gift for graduates up to 65% off. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score Ray-Ban, Herschel, Tissot, Marc Jacobs, DIFF, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Herschel Supply Co. Retreat Backpack that’s currently marked down to $60, which is $40 off the original rate. This backpack is great for school, hiking, traveling, and more. The inside of the bag can be wiped down seamlessly and it can easily fit a 12-Inch MacBook as well. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to swing by our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

