Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9700 smart electric toothbrush help smiles shine at $260, more from $25

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush for $259.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Already down from its usual $340 price tag, it’s only seen three previous discounts in the new year, with one major drop to $280 in February and two minor drops to $330 in April. Today’s deal is a rare and solid $80 markdown that matches its Black Friday rate at the second-lowest price of the last two years that we have tracked – fourth-lowest overall, though we haven’t seen a drop to the $200 all-time low since 2021.

Light up the world even more with your smile, with this electric toothbrush that “removes ten times more plaque and improves gum health up to 7 times more than a manual toothbrush.” It has five cleaning settings: clean, white+, deep clean+, gum health, and TongueCare – each with three intensity levels for some good-time vibrations that will bring out your confidence. You’ll also receive four different smart brush heads that not only pair automatically with an appropriate brushing mode, but also utilize smart sensors to provide real-time feedback on how well you’re doing.

There are plenty of other toothbrush models and oral hygiene devices on sale as well, ranging from teeth whitening strips to smart devices capable of improving your cleaning habits (and be sure to clip those on-page coupons for the best prices):

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Toothbrush features:

Complete oral care with smart sensor technology for an exceptional clean

Removes up to 10x more plaque and improves gum health up to 7x in just 2 weeks (in Gum Health mode vs. a manual toothbrush)

Removes up to 100 percent more stains in just 3 days (in White mode vs. a manual toothbrush)

4 different smart brush head types automatically pair with the appropriate brushing mode and smart sensors provide real time feedback

5 modes: Clean, White, Deep Clean, Gum Health, TongueCare and 3 intensity levels

Includes: 1 Connected Sonicare toothbrush handle with 5 modes; 3 Premium Plaque Control brush heads; 2 Premium White brush heads; 2 Premium Gum Health brush heads; 1 TongueCare+ brush head; 1 charging glass; 1 premium charging travel case; 1 wall plug

Subscribe & Save on genuine Philips Sonicare brush head replacements and save up to 15%.

