Vineyard Vines takes 25% off tees, swimwear, shorts, more + extra 40% off sale styles

Vineyard Vines is currently offering 25% off tees, swimwear, shorts, dresses and linen during its Sail into Summer Event. Plus, save an extra 40% off all sale items with code SAIL at checkout. Orders of $125 or more receive free delivery. A highlight from this sale are the 9-inch On-The-Go Performance Shorts for men that are currently marked down from $48 and originally sold for $80. These shorts will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and they’re available in an array of color options. This style has a water-repellent design so a spilled drink won’t ruin your day, as well as a stretch interior waistband that gives you additional comfort and range of motion. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Saltwater Quarter-Zip Pullover $54 (Orig. $90)
- 9-inch On-The-Go Performance Shorts $48 (Orig. $80)
- 7-inch Island Shorts $15 (Orig. $85)
- Solid Linen Shirt $48 (Orig. $80)
- 7-inch Solid Chappy Swim Trunks $40 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Marina Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress $149 (Orig. $198)
- Performance Skort $45 (Orig. $98)
- Cutout Maxi Dress $105 (Orig. $198)
- Harbor Button-Down Cover-Up $104 (Orig. $138)
- Linen Blend Trouser Pants $149 (Orig. $198)
- …and even more deals…
