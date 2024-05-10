Vineyard Vines takes 25% off tees, swimwear, shorts, more + extra 40% off sale styles

Vineyard Vines is currently offering 25% off tees, swimwear, shorts, dresses and linen during its Sail into Summer Event. Plus, save an extra 40% off all sale items with code SAIL at checkout. Orders of $125 or more receive free delivery. A highlight from this sale are the 9-inch On-The-Go Performance Shorts for men that are currently marked down from $48 and originally sold for $80. These shorts will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and they’re available in an array of color options. This style has a water-repellent design so a spilled drink won’t ruin your day, as well as a stretch interior waistband that gives you additional comfort and range of motion. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

