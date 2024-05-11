Pre-ordering Apple’s new iPad Pro M4 Magic Keyboard Case? Now slightly discounted on Amazon from $290

Apple debuted some new Magic Keyboard Cases for its 11- and 13-inch M4 iPad Pro this week, as we expected. Made for Apple’s “thinnest product Apple has ever created,” the new covers come in black or white, are now up for pre-order, and we are already tracking nice little early bird deal. Still up at full price on Best Buy and direct from Apple (obviously), Amazon is getting scrappy here and knocking $9 off the black 11-inch and 13-inch Apple Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro M4 at $289.99 and $339.99 shipped. With $299 and $349 MSRPs, Amazon is looking to drive early pre-order sales on its official listings of Apple’s latest pro-grade iPad accessories by slightly undercutting the competition, and we’re here for it. Okay, so yes, it is just $9, but if you’re going to pre-order one anyway you might as well keep some coffee money in your pocket for your first all-nighter M4-powered Final Cut editing session right? Details below.

Apple says its new keyboard cases have a “sleek, portable new design” with an aluminum palm rest just below the backlit keyboard that features a 14-key function row – quick access to screen brightness, volume controls, and more. This time around, the USB-C pass-through charging joins a “new larger” glass track pad with haptic feedback and familiar Multi-Touch gestures.

On the case side of things, there’s a machined aluminum hinge with the USB-C connector alongside front and back protection and the floating cantilever design for smoothly adjusting between viewing angles.

Check out some hands-on impressions of the new M4 iPad and Magic Keyboard right here and a closer look at the new feature set in Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard Case over at 9to5Mac straight from this week’s Let Loose event.

Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro M4 features:

Thin and portable cantilever design provides smooth adjustability and delivers the perfect viewing angle.

Built-in larger glass trackpad with haptic feedback.

14-key function row for quick access to screen brightness, volume controls, and other features.

Comfortable backlit keys and a scissor mechanism with 1 mm travel for quiet, responsive typing.

Designed for Multi-Touch gestures and the cursor in iPadOS.

Durable machined aluminum hinge includes a USB‑C connector.

Folds into a case to provide front and back protection for traveling with iPad Pro.

