Android game and app deals: MEGA MAN X DiVE, Legend of Keepers, Ace Attorney Trilogy, more

Your Monday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting for you down below the fold. Just make sure you stop by the price drops we are tracking on Samsungâ€™s Galaxy Ai-equipped S24 Ultra smartphone at $250 off and this giant collection of the latest Pixel gear as part of the Google Summer sale with up to $600 in savings at the ready. As for the apps, highlights include MEGA MAN X DiVE, MEGA MAN X, Legend of Keepers, Ace Attorney Trilogy, Samorost 3, CHUCHEL, Forest Golf Planner, and more. Head below for a complete look at todayâ€™s best Android game and apps deals.Â
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Toska â€“ Turqoise icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Red Yellow â€“ Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Legend of Keepers $3 (Reg. $6)
- ALTER EGO COMPLEX $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline $15 (Reg. $30)
- MEGA MAN X $5 (Reg. $10)
- Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $23)
- Railways â€“ Train Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Samorost 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Samorost 3 $2 (Reg. $7)
- Botanicula $2 (Reg. $6)
- Machinarium $2 (Reg. $7)
- CHUCHEL $2 (Reg. $6)
- Endurance: dead space Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Pocket Academy 3 $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Oh!Edo Towns $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Silver Screen Story $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Forest Golf Planner $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Water Tracker: Hydro Coach PRO $10 (Reg. $40)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Poosh XL FREE (Reg. $5)
- The Lonely Hacker FREE (Reg. $2)
- Xproguard AppLock FREE (Reg. $2)
- Heart Rate Complication FREE (Reg. $2)
- Illuminance â€“ Lux Light Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Sudoku Premium FREE (Reg. $2)
- NT Calculator FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Super Onion Boy 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee $2 (Reg. $8)
- Bloons TD 6 $3 (Reg. $7)
- 60 Parsecs! $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Peace, Death! 2 $1 (Reg. $3)
- NT Unit Converter $1 (Reg. $3)
MEGA MAN X DiVE features:
Enter Deep Log, a digital world where the game data of the Mega Man X series has been archived. Due to a bug of unknown origins, the game data within Deep Log has become fragmented. With the help of a mysterious navigator, RiCO, the player dives into this digital world to set things straight.
Take control of Hunter Programs, recreations of legendary characters such as X and Zero, defeat various forms of Irregular Data, and restore the fractured game data!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!