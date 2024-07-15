Save up to a massive $2,000 on the new 2024 TCL mini-LED Google TVs, deals from $250 all-time lows

As part of its early Prime Day deals, we are now tracking the best prices ever on the new 2024 TCL smart TVs at up $2,000 off. One major highlight today is on the TCL 65-inch QM7 4K Smart QD mini-LED Google Smart TV at $699.99 shipped (you’ll find other sizes on sale down below as well). This model just landed on Amazon a couple months ago and is now seeing a giant price drop ahead of Prime Day. With Best Buy kicking off its Black Friday in July sale today, Amazon is getting even more aggressive than it already was with the early deals and this is one of them. This model carries a regular price at $1,100 via Best Buy where it is now matched – that means you’re saving $400 on a brand new 2024 smart TV with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is also the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon.

Complete with the brand’s Game Accelerator 240 tech that can deliver “240 VRR,” the display on the TCL 65-inch QM7 features 2,400 nits of peak brightness alongside AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear. Alongside the built-iIn ONKYO subwoofer, you’ll also land AirPlay 2 streaming, HDR 10, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs.

TCL 2024 Q6 smart TV deals:

TCL 65-inch QM7 4K Smart QD mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

TCL QM7 Class Smart TVs offers the perfect TV for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming with QLED ULTRA Quantum Dot technology and HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. TCL’s High Brightness ULTRA Direct LED Backlight produces up to 2,400+ nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. QD-Mini LED provides up to 1,500+ local dimming zones adapting to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ PRO Processor, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience. 120Hz native panel refresh rate with Motion Rate 480 focuses on best-in-class motion clarity producing smooth video playback. With TCL’s Game Accelerator 240 and Auto Game Mode gameplay is blistering fast keeping you ahead of the competition.

