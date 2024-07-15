Amazon Prime Day Vineyard Vines Sale takes up to 50% off apparel from just $17 Prime shipped

a man wearing a neck tie and a blue shirt

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering Vineyard Vines apparel and accessories up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Bradley Stripe Sankaty Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $58 and originally sold for $95. This polo shirt is available in twenty-three color options and pairs nicely with shorts or chino pants alike. The material is sweat-wicking, infused with stretch, and a great option for summer golf outings. Plus, it has UPF 30 sun protection and it has wrinkle-resistant fabric to stay looking nice all day long. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

