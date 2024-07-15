Best Prime Day smart TV deals from Hisense, TCL, LG, Amazon, and more up to $2,000 off

This is the place to find all of the best Prime Day smart TV deals. The Amazon summer Prime Day 2024 event has finally arrived and it has, thus far, not disappointed. There’re plenty more offers inbound as we push through the next 48 hours, but, much like year’s past, the best smart TV deals are kicking off ahead of time ushered in by the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale and Amazon’s aggressive pricing on what are seemingly this year’s most popular models from the Fire TV lineup, Hisense, and TCL. That’s not to say we aren’t seeing some big-time offerings on higher-end OLED options from the likes from LG, but it seems as though the deepest deals are landing at either end of the spectrum this year – the more modestly sized models and brands alongside thousands in savings on oversized models in 85-inch to 100-inch rang. Nonetheless, the best Prime Day smart TV deals are arriving in full force and we are here keep tabs on the best of them.

Featured Prime Day smart TV deals

To make things a little bit easier for folks to parse through this year, we are highlighting some of the best Prime Day smart TV deals up top in a featured section of sorts. That doesn’t mean there aren’t great deals waiting below, especially if you’re after a certain size from a certain brand, but up top is where we will be curating our favorites of the bunch and where the deepest deals can be found. We will be regularly updating this section for more models as they go go live throughout the next 48-hours so be sure to check back regularly.

Updating…

Hisense U6/U7/U8 Prime Day Smart TV deals

TCL 2024 Q6 smart TV deals

TCL 2024 Q7 smart TV deals

TCL 2024 QM58 smart TV deals

LG 2024 C4 evo Prime Day deals

Amazon Fire TV Smart TV Prime Day deals

Sony 2024 AirPlay 2 BRAVIA 8 OLED Google TVs

Updating…

