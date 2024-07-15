Best Prime Day smart TV deals from Hisense, TCL, LG, Amazon, and more up to $2,000 off

This is the place to find all of the best Prime Day smart TV deals. The Amazon summer Prime Day 2024 event has finally arrived and it has, thus far, not disappointed. There’re plenty more offers inbound as we push through the next 48 hours, but, much like year’s past, the best smart TV deals are kicking off ahead of time ushered in by the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale and Amazon’s aggressive pricing on what are seemingly this year’s most popular models from the Fire TV lineup, Hisense, and TCL. That’s not to say we aren’t seeing some big-time offerings on higher-end OLED options from the likes from LG, but it seems as though the deepest deals are landing at either end of the spectrum this year – the more modestly sized models and brands alongside thousands in savings on oversized models in 85-inch to 100-inch rang. Nonetheless, the best Prime Day smart TV deals are arriving in full force and we are here keep tabs on the best of them.
Best Prime Day smart TV deals
Featured Prime Day smart TV deals
To make things a little bit easier for folks to parse through this year, we are highlighting some of the best Prime Day smart TV deals up top in a featured section of sorts. That doesn’t mean there aren’t great deals waiting below, especially if you’re after a certain size from a certain brand, but up top is where we will be curating our favorites of the bunch and where the deepest deals can be found. We will be regularly updating this section for more models as they go go live throughout the next 48-hours so be sure to check back regularly.
- INSIGNIA 55-inch Class F30 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $210 (Reg. $350)
- TCL 50-inch Q6 QLED 4K $300 (Reg. $400)
- TCL 75-inch QM85 QLED 4K $1,500 (Reg. $1,800)
- TCL 85-inch QM85 QLED 4K $2,300 (Reg. $3,000)
- TCL 98-inch QM85 QLED 4K $4,000 (Reg. $5,000)
- Hisense 100-inch Class U7 4K UHD Google Smart TV $2,298 (Reg. $5,000)
- LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV $1,400 (Reg. $1,700+)
- LG 2024 65-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV $1,797 (Reg. $2,700)
- LG 2024 77-inch Class OLED evo C4 $2,800 (Reg. $3,700)
- LG 2024 65-inch OLED evo G4 Series Smart TV $2,797 (Reg. $3,400)
- 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series HD smart TV $100 (Reg. $200)
- 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $330 (Reg. $520)
- 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series $420 (Reg. $600)
Hisense U6/U7/U8 Prime Day Smart TV deals
- 65-inch Class U6 Series mini-LED $550 (Reg. $800)
- 75-inch Class U6 Series mini-LED $780 (Reg. $1,200)
- 55-inch Class U7 Series mini-LED $600 (Reg. $800)
- 65-inch Class U7 Series mini-LED $748 (Reg. $1,100)
- 75-inch Class U7 Series mini-LED $1,098 (Reg. $1,500)
- 55-inch Class U8 Series mini-LED $798 (Reg. $1,100)
- 65-inch Class U8 Series mini-LED $998 (Reg. $1,500)
- 75-inch Class U8 Series mini-LED $1,497 (Reg. $2,000)
TCL 2024 Q6 smart TV deals
- 43-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K $250 (Reg. $350)
- 50-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K $300 (Reg. $400)
- 55-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K $320 (Reg. $450)
- 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K $450 (Reg. $550)
- 75-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K $680 (Reg. $750)
- 85-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K $900 (Reg. $1,200)
- 98-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K $2,000 (Reg. $3,000)
TCL 2024 Q7 smart TV deals
- 55-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K $500 (Reg. $700)
- 65-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K $700 (Reg. $1,100)
- 75-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K $1,000 (Reg. $1,300)
- 85-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K $1,500 (Reg. $1,800)
- 98-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K $3,000 (Reg. $5,000)
TCL 2024 QM58 smart TV deals
- 65-inch TCL QM85 QLED 4K $1,000 (Reg. $1,400)
- 75-inch TCL QM85 QLED 4K $1,500 (Reg. $1,800)
- 85-inch TCL QM85 QLED 4K $2,300 (Reg. $3,000)
- 98-inch TCL QM85 QLED 4K $4,000 (Reg. $5,000)
LG 2024 C4 evo Prime Day deals
- 42-inch LG 2024 Class OLED evo C4 $1,147 (Reg. $1,500)
- 48-inch LG 2024 Class OLED evo C4 $1,197 (Reg. $1,600)
- 55-inch LG 2024 Class OLED evo C4 $1,497 (Reg. $2,000)
- 65-inch LG 2024 Class OLED evo C4 $1,797 (Reg. $2,700)
- 77-inch LG 2024 Class OLED evo C4 $2,800 (Reg. $3,700)
Amazon Fire TV Smart TV Prime Day deals
- 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series HD smart TV $100 (Reg. $200)
- 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $330 (Reg. $520)
- 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series $420 (Reg. $600)
- 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $700 (Reg. $1,050)
Sony 2024 AirPlay 2 BRAVIA 8 OLED Google TVs
- 55-inch 2025 Sony BRAVIA 8 OLED $1,748 (Reg. $2,000)
- 65-inch 2025 Sony BRAVIA 8 OLED $2,298 (Reg. $2,500)
- 77-inch 2025 Sony BRAVIA 8 OLED $3,298 (Reg. $3,900)
