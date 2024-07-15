Early Prime Day deal knocks Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 down to $119 ($31 off)

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsPrime Day 2024Elgato
$31 off $119
Image of a person using the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 on a desk.

As a part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 in black at $119 shipped. This is the best price we have tracked for this 15-key controller in a while, and it’s just $4 more than its previous all-time low price of $115, which we haven’t seen since last year’s Prime Day sale. It’s seeing a lighter $27 discount on Best Buy as a part of its Black Friday in July sale.

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features 15 customizable keys that can be programmed to perform actions like switching screens on your stream, muting a microphone, changing the lighting in your room, and more. You can even use a Stream Deck to simply get things done on your computer when you’re not streaming. I use mine all the time for controlling music, muting myself on a call, controlling connected accessories, etc. It already works well with Windows and macOS, and you’ll soon be able to use this with your iPad as well, thanks to official Stream Deck support that’s coming to iPadOS later this year.

If you are looking for something a bit more sophisticated, then there’s also the Elgato USB-C Stream Deck+ that comes with four knobs, and a customizable touch screen. It’s seeing a lighter discount right now on Amazon at $189 (Reg. $200).

Razer’s new 2024 Blade gaming laptops hit best prices ever for Prime Day

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

  • 15 Customizable LCD Keys: instantly control your apps, tools and platforms.
  • One-Touch Operation: trigger single or multiple actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and much more.
  • Visual Feedback: know that your command has been executed.
  • Powerful Plugins: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.
  • Hotkey Actions: streamline your film editing, music production, photography workflow, etc.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Prime Day 2024 Elgato

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Grab Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for just $40 (R...
Set up, sync up, and level up your space with this 10-p...
Access a world of language with a lifetime subscription...
ALLPOWERS R600 BEIGE portable power station hits new $1...
Apple’s 512GB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro hits all-time l...
LEGO’s Insiders’ Days sale takes up to 40% ...
Bose has brought back the wildly low $139.50 price on i...
New sleek Soundblade under-monitor sound bar with built...
Load more...
Show More Comments