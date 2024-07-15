Early Prime Day deal knocks Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 down to $119 ($31 off)

As a part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 in black at $119 shipped. This is the best price we have tracked for this 15-key controller in a while, and it’s just $4 more than its previous all-time low price of $115, which we haven’t seen since last year’s Prime Day sale. It’s seeing a lighter $27 discount on Best Buy as a part of its Black Friday in July sale.

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features 15 customizable keys that can be programmed to perform actions like switching screens on your stream, muting a microphone, changing the lighting in your room, and more. You can even use a Stream Deck to simply get things done on your computer when you’re not streaming. I use mine all the time for controlling music, muting myself on a call, controlling connected accessories, etc. It already works well with Windows and macOS, and you’ll soon be able to use this with your iPad as well, thanks to official Stream Deck support that’s coming to iPadOS later this year.

If you are looking for something a bit more sophisticated, then there’s also the Elgato USB-C Stream Deck+ that comes with four knobs, and a customizable touch screen. It’s seeing a lighter discount right now on Amazon at $189 (Reg. $200).

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

15 Customizable LCD Keys: instantly control your apps, tools and platforms.

One-Touch Operation: trigger single or multiple actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and much more.

Visual Feedback: know that your command has been executed.

Powerful Plugins: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.

Hotkey Actions: streamline your film editing, music production, photography workflow, etc.

