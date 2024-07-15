Google Nest Hub smart displays just hit some of the best prices ever: 7-inch $50 (50% off) or Max $100 off

We are now tracking the best price of the year on Google’s latest Nest Hub 7-inch Smart Display and a $100 price drop on the Nest Hub Max Smart Display courtesy of Best Buy. The more modest 7-inch model carries a regular price tag $100 and is currently starting at $95 via Amazon, but you can now score one at Best Buy for $49.99 shipped in all three colorways. While for some the Nest Hub has been effectively superseded by the Google Pixel Tablet that can, for the most part, deliver a similar feature set and then some, we happen to still feel the Nest Hub Smart Display has its place in your Google-centric smart home (as detailed right here) – and that’s on top of the fact that it’s now a fraction of the price. Head below for more details.

As you might know, the Nest Hub Smart Display links with a sizable collection of Google Assistant-compatible smart home gear to provide a centralized hub to take control of everything from lighting and TVs, to smart home sensors, thermostats, smart locks, and much more, all of which via the touchscreen or your voice. On top of that, you can also use it to follow along with recipes on YouTube, stream music, and leverage Sleep Sensing for sleep monitoring – “Sleep Sensing uses Motion Sense to detect movement and breathing – without a camera.”

Much of this feature set, alongside video chatting, carries over to the larger Nest Hub Max Smart Display that is now seeing a solid $100 price drop on Best Buy as well. Regularly $230, you can land this one and its 10-inch display down at $129.99 shipped. Deals on this one are even harder to come by with this offer not only being the best we have tracked all year, but also one of the lowest totals we have ever seen.

Here’s our original hands-on review for a closer look at the Nest Hub experience and the latest update for where it is now.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

