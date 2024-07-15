As part ofÂ Amazonâ€™s early Prime Day deals, the official Govee storefront is now offering Prime members itsÂ 48-foot Smart RGBIC Outdoor String Lights for $34.99 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. Traditionally fetching $50, this string light set is now available for $15 off thanks to the 30% discount mentioned above. Outside of a drop to $30 in late May, todayâ€™s deal is as good as it gets for this strand of lights. Learn more about the features down below.

Illuminate your patio, porch, and more with this versatile string light kit from Govee. Not only can you lock in the traditional warm white lighting thatâ€™s usually found with string lights, you can also opt for color with these RGBIC bulbs. This can be done using the Govee app, where you can also set up a schedule, tweak brightness, and the list goes on. Iâ€™m a huge fan of this look, and an even bigger fan of being able to control everything from the palm of my hand.

Curious what other Govee lights are on sale right now? Well it just so happens that the brandâ€™s 16.4-foot smart RGBIC string downlights are now $80, which is down from $120. And if you already have some standard string lights that you would like to be able toggle on and off from your phone, check out Kasaâ€™s outdoor smart plug at $16.

DIY Mode: Personalize the govee outdoor lights lighting effects via the Govee Home app. Choose from 16 million colors and cold or warm white, customize each bulb to display a different color, jazzing up your outdoor decorations.

47 Scene Modes: Enjoy 47 scene modes that are sure to fit any outdoor Holidays and party decorations. Govee Holidays lights will enliven your outdoor Holidays party easily with mood-boosting effects via the Govee Home app.

IP65 Waterproof and Shatterproof: Enjoy year-round smart outdoor decoration lights no matter the weather. The specially-designed plastic Govee garden decor are also shatterproof to survive knocks and falls. The power adapter is not waterproof.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!