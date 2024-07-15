Grab the new ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 with a touchscreen at its all-time low price of $349 ($150 off)

Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale has been serving some great deals to go alongside the early Prime Day deals, and we just spotted a solid discount on one of the new Chromebooks. You can now grab the new ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 for $349 shipped on Best Buy. This $150 price cut from its usual $499 going rate brings it down to the lowest price we can find for this relatively new Chromebook with a touchscreen.

The new ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is a notable improvement over its predecessor, with the biggest change being the addition of touch input that makes its 14-inch 1080p panel more versatile and useful. ASUS has also bumped the internals to now include the new 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U. It may not be a massive improvement over its predecessor’s 12th-gen Core i3, but it’s sure to give users a bit more power for day-to-day workloads. The new Chromebook Plus CX34 retains the same overall design with the all-white chassis that we know and love from its predecessor.

You can already save up to 50% of select Chromebooks at Best Buy, but there’s going to be lot more Chromebook deals coming your way over the next few days. Stay tuned to our Prime Day 2024 hub to be among the first to know about the latest and the best deals on Chromebooks and more.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 features:

The fast, secure operating system built by Google comes with AI tools to make hard work feel easy. Write like a pro, design unique backgrounds, and reimagine photos with generative AI.

Chromebook Plus comes with 12 months of the Google One AI Premium plan including Gemini Advanced and Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more to boost your productivity and creativity. Plus, you get 2 TB of secure cloud storage from Google One.

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity for productivity and entertainment.

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, ensuring on-the-go performance.

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Google Hangouts or other popular applications.

