As part ofÂ Amazonâ€™s early Prime Day deals, the official ORIA storefront is now offering its 51-in-1 Electric Precision Screwdriver Set for $18.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can still score this deal, but will need to check out with $35 or more in order to dodge shipping fees. For almost the entirety of 2024, this kit has sold for $38. The only exception has been a $1 discount, and an exclusive Prime member discount paired with a coupon last month that dropped it to a low of $26.50. Todayâ€™s deal takes 50% off and easily beats out the previous low. Continue reading to learn more.

Having owned a couple of kits like this over the last decade, I have lost count how many times it has come in handy. Tiny screws are used in more and more things these days, so it seems like my usage of kits like these just goes higher and higher. Unlike many sets, this option includes an electric screwdriver that is recharged via USB-C. Alongside the screwdriver itself, youâ€™ll also get a total of 48 bits, a magnetizer, charging cable, and carrying case.

And if youâ€™re looking for a quick office project, be sure to check out LISENâ€™s metal iPad desk mount down at $18.50 Prime shipped. This new low is the result of a 29% discount, making this a wonderful time to cash in. Oh, and for the folks that have a growing collection of full-size tools, this 6- by 8-foot canopy shed could come in handy at just $93.50.

ORIA 51-in-1 Electric Precision Screwdriver Set features:

51 in 1 Screwdriver Set: The precision screwdriver set includes 48 S2 screwdriver bits with Hex, Slotted, Triangle and other sizes. Comes with magnetizer, USB charging cable, and portable case to help you work efficiently and intelligently.

Intelligent Protection: When the motor changes from forward to reverse, or from reverse to forward, the electric screwdriver starts with a delay of 0.1s; When the electric screwdriver is blocked 0.2s, the motor stops power supply. In addition, the motor will automatically stop after two minutes of rotation, and it will start when you press it again. These protect the motor well and prolong the service life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!