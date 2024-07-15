Roborock Prime Day deals deliver the best prices of the year on its robotic cleaning bots (Up to $650 off)

The Roborock Prime Day deals have arrived folks! It’s time to let a robot take care of cleaning the floors for you so you can enjoy the summer (and every other time of year for that matter) the way you’re supposed to. Whether friends and family are coming over, or it’s just the daily cleaning chores, Roborock vacuums and mops will be taking care of the work for you and at a serious discount for Prime members. Including both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying action or something more modest, you’re looking at up to $650 in savings and prices starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.

S8 Max Ultra – Truly autonomous cleaning bot

Roborock’s S8 Max lineup, consisting of the S8 Max Ultra and S8 MaxV Ultra, sits atop the brand’s extensive lineup of at-home, intelligent cleaning systems for folks that are looking for a truly smart autonomous cleaning setup. Ranging in suction power from 8,000Pa to 10,000Pa – that’s about as powerful as it gets for robotic cleaners – this is far more than just a vacuum. It will certainly ensure your floors are free of dust and debris without you doing anything at all, but will also mop your floors for you and then completely refreshes itself with the included RockDock station. It will empty the dust on its own for 7 full weeks, replenish its clean water supply for the mopping action and clean itself off (with hot water) before self-drying to ensure your bot is as hygienic as your floors will be. There’s even a mopping detergent dispenser built-in alongside off-peak charging action (the RockDock can optimize electricity usage to charge your bot during off-peak hours to help keep your bills down).

Onboard LiDAR navigation allow the S8 Max Ultra models to clean the floors hassle-free – you won’t have to constantly be moving things out of its way or essentially tidy up the floors before it can even do its job.

You can also leverage the launch widget on your phone, Matter compatibility (on the S8 MaxV), the Apple Watch app, and third-party voice control (Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri via compatible hubs) to control the system as well – auto emptying, mop washing, start and pause cleaning sessions, and much more.

Roborock S8 Max Ultra $1,200 (Reg. $1,600)

S8 Pro Ultra – Best price ever at $650 off

Another notable option in the brand’s higher-end solutions comes by way of the S8 Pro Ultra – an intelligent cleaning system that is on sale for Prime Day this year. In fact, we happen to be tracking the best price this system has ever been offered for at $650 off. It’s time to forget about cleaning all together here with the S8 Pro Ultra and the Ultra dock that once again empties the dust bin for 7 weeks, washes the mop pads, refills the tanks, and dries everything off using warm air so you don’t have to. This model leverages the reactive 3D smart obstacle avoidance alongside the dual cleaning power made possible by the DuoRoller Riser Brush and VibraRise 2.0 Mopping system to both vacuum your floors and leave them sparkling too.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra $950 (Reg. $1,600)

More Roborock Prime Day deals

Perhaps you don’t need the high-end, entirely autonomous options. Perhaps you’re just looking for something more cost-effective that will still ensure your floors are taken care of for you without costing as much as the flagship cleaning bots detailed above. Well worry not, the summer 2024 Prime Day Roborock deals have you covered with up to $500 off a wide range of its other cleaning bots to ensure you’re set no matter what your robotic cleaning needs might be right now.

