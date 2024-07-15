Samsung’s ultra-affordable current-gen Galaxy Tab A9+ is now starts at $143 all-time low

Update: Prices have now dropped even lower starting at the new $143 all-time low for Prime Day.

While we are still tracking some serious savings opportunities in the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 pre-orders, the Samsung Galaxy Ring, the new Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, as well as the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, today we have spotted a solid price drop on Samsung’s latest and most affordable tablet. Amazon is now offering the 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ at $169.99 $142.99 shipped with the 128GB model down at $219.99 $189.99 shipped. Both models are now back up at full price directly from Samsung and are matched as part of the now live Best Buy Black Friday in July sale. Regularly $220 and $270 respectively, you’re lookin at a straight up $50 in savings on both configurations to match the second-lowest price we have tracked since release earlier this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ certainly cannot keep up with the flagship S9 models, but they do make for wonderful casual computing experiences and offer the most affordable point of entry into Samsung’s current Tab lineup.

These affordable tablets are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip with an 11-inch 90Hz FHD+ display, a quad speaker array, and two discounted color options: Graphite or Silver. They carry a 7,040mAh battery and expandable storage options by way of the onboard microSD card slot alongside 5G connectivity. If you’re scooping one up for the youngsters, it also provides access to Samsung Kids – “lets you shape a safer environment for your child to happily explore and connect with the digital world.”

But if you’re after the latest and greatest from Samsung, you’ll find details on how to score the best deals for all of it below:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features:

Meet your go to device for on-the-go family fun Galaxy Tab A9+. A bright, engaging 11″ screen is perfect for every family member to do what they love. Whether they’re enjoying a show, unwinding with a game, or catching up on schoolwork or day to day tasks, an upgraded chipset makes every experience feel smooth and easy. You can even open multiple apps at the same time and get all your everyday tasks done quickly. Use it for hours without worrying about power and keep everything you love together with plenty of storage space.

