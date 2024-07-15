Spigen’s genuine leather Enzo band for your new Galaxy Watch 7 is now down at $50 shipped

Spigen is generally best known for its more affordable tech accessories, be it iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cases, chargers, or otherwise, but it also makes some relatively inexpensive leather gear by way of its Enzo moniker. We have had a chance to test this gear out in the past, coming away notably impressed, and now we have spotted its new Enzo Leather Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Band on sale as part of the early Prime Day deals. Carrying a regular sticker at $60, a price it originally launched on Amazon with, you can now score it down at $49.99 shipped via its official Amazon storefront. Head below for more details.

Spigen’s genuine leather Enzo band for your new Galaxy Watch 7

Taking things up a notch from your average sporty rubber and plastic bands, the new Spigen Enzo Galaxy Watch 7 strap features a genuine leather construction with, if it’s anything like the other gear we have seen in person, a nice pebbled grain to it. On the inside, pressed up again your wrist, the brand is leveraging a Zermatt leather interior for softer and more comfortable wearing experience.

On the other end, a traditional butterfly-style clasp fits the band snugly to your wrist with a silver metal buckle.

The greatest band of all time. Elevate your Galaxy Watch with Enzo for luxury every hour of the day. Crafted from Genuine Goat Leather and lined with Zermatt leather for durable and comfortable everyday wear. Its minute attention to detail features a straight watchband tailored to your wrist.

Spigen says this band works not only with the new Galaxy Watch 7, but also previous-generation Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 4 models.

Regularly listed at $60 via the official Spigen site, its Amazon storefront is now offering the leather Enzo Galaxy Watch 7 band down at $49.99 shipped.

