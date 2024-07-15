Upgrade your workflow with WALI’s laptop and monitor desk mount at $33 (Save 28%)

As part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, the official WALI storefront is now offering Prime members its WALI Laptop and Monitor Desk Mount for $33.23 shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, you’ll miss out on some of the savings and spend about $6 more. Typically priced at $46, buyers are able to cash in on nearly 28% in savings or roughly $13 off. What’s even more enticing is that today’s offer marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked, with the $28 all-time low not returning for two years at this point. Keep reading to find more details about this mount and its features below.

While many folks drop a monitor and laptop stand on their desk and then call it a day, today’s deal is here to bring a more streamlined approach to all that. With it, an up to 27-inch monitor and 17-inch laptop will be elevated and won’t take up precious desk space. While I personally work from a desktop each day, if I were in the laptop game I would strongly consider something like this for my setup. The overall value here shouldn’t be overlooked as well when you consider that an individual arm and laptop stand could easily cost twice the price.

Other desk-ready discounts can be found in our Journey Prime Day sale that offers up to 40% off. Some of the highlights include a MagSafe desk mat, Find My gear, cases, and more. And for the folks that have an iPad and would like to get it into their daily workflow, check out LISEN’s metal desk mount at $18.50 Prime shipped.

WALI Laptop and Monitor Desk Mount features:

Application: Fits Laptop/Notebook up to 17”, monitor up to 27” and supports weight up to 22lbs per arm. The mounting plate(75x75mm and 100x100mm) is detachable and height adjustable.

Multiple Adjustment: The high-grade arms extend, retract and are easily adjustable on a 16” height pole, providing +/-90° tilt and swivel to change the reading angle, and 360° rotate from landscape to portrait mode. Laptop tray can tilt 15° only.

Special Design: This monitor stand allows using laptop and monitor at the same time without switching screens. The venting holes on laptop tray can prevent your laptop from overheating. Tray with a 14 x 11 inch (L x W) shelf and 0.6 inch protruding bottom lip can effectively hold your laptop in place during use.

