Amazon offers Calvin Klein’s best-selling underwear up to 50% off from $12 Prime shipped

As a part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering Calvin Klein up to 50% off including their best-selling underwear starting at just $12 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. A highlight from this sale is the Cotton Classics 3-Pack Boxer Briefs that are currently marked down to $27, which is 50% off the original rate. These boxer briefs have a material that wicks away moisture and a compression that retains its shape wear after wear. The waist band has the classic Calvin Klein logo and it’s also flexible to stay in place all day. Plus, this is the perfect time to stock up, because they make the best stocking stuffers for Christmas. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks include:
- Cotton Classics 3-Pack Boxer Brief $27 (Orig. $47)
- Cotton Classics 5-Pack Boxer Brief $39 (Orig. $70)
- Cotton Classics 3-Pack Boxer $28 (Orig. $46)
- Cotton Classics 5-Pack Undershirts $39 (Orig. $70)
- Cotton Stretch 7-Pack Hip Brief $45 (Orig. $90)
- Invisibles Seamless Wireless Triangle Bralette $24 (Orig. $44)
- And even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!