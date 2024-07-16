Update: The entry-level model has once again dropped back to its all-time low price at $479 shipped. Regularly $599, this is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon.

Update: We are also now tracking the 512GB M2 Mac mini back down at $689.99 shipped â€“ $109 off the regular $799 price tag and matching our previous to come within $10 of the Amazon low.Â

Today we are touching down with a notable price drop on the latest M2 Pro Mac mini. While we have seen the regularly $1,299 machine down in the $1,199 range a number of times, Amazon is serving up a new on-page coupon that knocks the total down to $1,149.99 shipped. Thatâ€™s nearly $150 off the going rate and the most powerful Mac mini you can buy from Apple right now (I wish I bought this one instead of the entry-level if Iâ€™m honest). While B&H tends to have great deals on the headless Macs, it is still currently up at full price on this configuration right now. Todayâ€™s deal is on par with the lowest price we have tracked on this one, and that includes those fleeting deals only for Costco members. Seeing any of the current-generation Mac mini models at more than $100 off is notable, and this deal takes it a whole lot further than that.

This model was announced in January of last year and remains the top-notch Mac mini in Appleâ€™s lineup. Outside of the entry-level M2 models without the pro chip treatment, it is the most affordable headless Mac you can buy â€“ folks who donâ€™t need the 16GB of RAM and M2 Pro chip can once again score the entry-level models starting at $400, which is basically the regular price on these considering how often they are on sale.Â

We might very well see a new model debut at some point over the next 4 to 8 months, but you can bet it will be a significantly more pricey than this.Â

Alongside the M2 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, it boasts a 10-Core CPU and 16-Core alongside a 16-core Neural Engine. As far as connectivity goes, youâ€™ll also find four Thunderbolt 4 ports., a pair of USB-A ports, HDMI, GigabitÂ Ethernet, and a headphone jack.Â

While it might be running an M2 chip, thatâ€™s more than enough power for just about anyone outside of hardcore professionals and folks running serious Final Cut session and the like. It is also worth pointing out that, outside of upgraded M2 Mac minis, with todayâ€™s deal, the featured offer here today is the most affordable current-generation Mac with 16GB of RAM right now â€“ it will cost you at least $1,350 to land a M3 MacBook Air with that much memory.Â

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

