Apple iPad 10th Gen hits new all-time low for Prime Day starting at $275 shipped!

Update: Heeeellloooo! Amazon is now serving up additional $20 on-page coupons on the Apple iPad 10th Gen to deliver the best prices ever starting at $274.99 shipped on select colorways.

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon has now dropped the 64GB Apple iPad 10th Generation down to $299.99 shipped. As detailed above and over on 9to5Mac, this one carried a $449 MSRP up until early May before Apple knocked $100 off the MSRP, and now Amazon is taking it even further. Today’s deal is matching the best price we have ever tracked for Prime Day – this is only the second time we have seen it down this low.

This same applies to the 256GB variant – originally $599, dropped to $499 officially, and now down at $449.99 shipped. This is another Amazon all-time low with the full Apple warranty and current-generation support.

Apple’s 10th Generation iPad features a 10.9-inch display, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/back cameras, and Touch ID, all powered by the A14 Bionic chop. It certainly isn’t going to run your next tablet Final Cut production, but it is arguably one of the best options for folks looking to score a casual current-gen iPad at the lowest possible price.

Amazon has not disappointed with this year’s Prime Day sale thus far. The now annual summertime Prime event is underway for 2024 with massive price drops across thousands of products – smart TVs, smart home gear, Apple tech, Galaxy gear, e-bikes, PC gaming gear for your battlestation, and a whole lot more. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for everything!

Apple iPad 10th Gen features:

Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

12MP Wide back camera

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

