Aqara’s smart HomeKit Secure Video and Apple Home Key gear up to 30% off for Prime Day from $58

Aqara is a one-stop shop smart home ecosystem, integrating with all of the major platforms, delivering Apple HomeKey support to your front door, and supporting advanced, yet easy to use automations across all of it. From its HomeKit Secure Video doorbell to its U50 Apple Home Key smart lock, over to its indoor camera monitoring systems, and its Presence Sensor FP2 to trigger automations and notifications across just about all of it, the brand delivers a powerful all-in-one solution for folks looking to increase the intelligence, security, and convenience of their living space. And that’s all without having to worry about which pieces of gear are compatible with the next – it all just plays nicely with one another and the big-time Prime Day deals have arrived on much of it. Head below for a closer look.

Aqara Video Doorbell G4

Let’s kick things off at the front door, where Aqara’s Video Doorbell G4 delivers safety, security, convenience, and integrations with the rest of your space inside as well. This is in fact a HomeKit Secure Video doorbell with local face recognition to keep your data as safe as possible and deliver personalized alerts, automations, and more.

By way of the microSD card slot (the up to 512GB microSD card is also supported by the included chime repeater and cannot be accessed from outside), it can provide 24/7 front porch monitoring to safeguard your deliveries and maintain an accurate record of what’s going on there with 7 days of included event based storage. Live feeds can be sent to your smart devices of choice while two-way audio with optional voice changing tech allows you to effectively answer the front door without opening it – the unit can be configured to work alongside your Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Alexa gear as well as the Aqara Home app and IFTTT automations.

Local Facial Recognition and Automations

Compatible with Multi Ecosystems

7 Days of Free Cloud Storage

Dual Powering Options for Outdoor Unit

Indoor Chime Repeater Included

Multiple Alerts and High Image Quality

Protected Local Storage for 24/7 Recording

Voice Changing and More Customizable Settings

Aqara Video Doorbell G4 $90 (Reg. $120)

Aqara Smart Lock U50

The Smart Lock U50 is one of the standout elements of the Aqara smart home ecosystem. Delivering a sleek black smart lock solution, it comes complete with multiple methods of locking and unlocking including Apple Home Keys – simply wave your iPhone or Apple Watch in front of the lock to open it. It is, in fact, one of the most accessible models on the market with this feature and with the Prime Day discounts, it is now even more affordable. Dropping form the regular $150 price tag down to $99.99 shipped for a limited time, you’re looking at a $50 discount to deliver one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked.

U50 Apple Home Smart Lock with Apple Home Key

Keypad

Remotely configurable passwords

One-time local passwords (no internet required)

Temporary passwords for visitors, dog walkers, contractors, more

Auto unlock/lock via built-in gyroscope

Do Not Disturb mode – mute door lock sounds

Battery life up to 6 months

Matter support via compatible Aqara hubs

Compatible with Google Home, Alexa and IFTTT via the Aqara Zigbee 3.0 hub

Zinc allow build with IPX5 rating

Rekeying-compatible – you can your existing front door key to unlock it as well

Aqara Smart Lock U50 $100 (Reg. $150)

Aqara Presence Sensor FP2

The Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 is more than just that in many ways. It’s really more like having 30 sensors in one. Working over your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, it can be exposed as multiple sensors to HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home platforms to monitor rooms up to 430 square-feet and can be divided into as many as 30 zones (sofa, bed, or desktop, and so on) to deliver various customizable integrations and automations to each. It can effectively keep an eye on various elements of a room, the lighting conditions, and the people in it to trigger various automations throughout your space, all without ever sending data to the cloud or capturing anything on camera for complete privacy.

A far more advanced system than typical PIR infrared motion sensors, it leverages a built-in light sensor as well as motion detection, multi-person fall detection, and millimeter-wave radar technology to trigger lighting automations throughout smart home, notifications, and other gear in your setup.

The millimeter-wave radar detection does not require camera monitoring, while automations do not need an active internet connection or to send data to the cloud, offering up greater privacy and reliability than your average smart home sensors.

30-Zone Positioning

Multi-Person Detection

Multi-Ecosystem Support

Recessed USB-C port and magnetic adjustable stand

Built-In Light Sensor

Automations of FP2 are executed without sending to the cloud (no internet required)

Fall Detection and Alerts

Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 $58 (Reg. $83)

Aqara smart home Prime Day deals

Here’s quick breakdown of all the most notable Aqara smart home Prime Day deals on tap this year, but be sure to explore the official site for a closer look at the rest of its integrated smart home gear as well

