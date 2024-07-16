Crazy deal has Apple’s 13/15-inch M3 MacBook Air hitting all-time lows from $849, 16GB from $1,249 ($200 off)

Update: Whooooaaa! Apple’s M3 MacBook Air just dropped to a wild $849 shipped at Amazon folks!! Clip the on-page coupon and happy Prime Day! The 16GB model is now also at the best price ever: $1,249 shipped (Reg. $1,499).

The 2024 summer Prime Day event might still be a little bit less than 24 hours out, but the deals are already flying and we are tracking fantastic price drops on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air folks. Easily the best and most accessible machine in Apple’s current stable of laptops, Amazon is now offering the latest 13-inch M3 MacBook Air in all four colors down at $898.99 shipped. Regularly $1,099, the is a straight up $200 price drop, the lowest price we can find, and a return to the best price ever. We have only seen this machine down this low once before today for a brief time in early June, but it has returned just in time for Amazon’s massive summer shopping event to deliver what might be the best Prime Day MacBook deal we will see. There is a chance it drops a touch lower, it is Prime Day after all, but considering how new this model is, it’s hard to believe it could possibly be by much. Head below for new all-time lows on the 512GB SSD model and the popular configuration with 16GB of RAM alongside the best Amazon prices ever on the 15-inch variants.

The $200 in savings also carry over to the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with the elevated 512GB SSD at $1,099 shipped. This is also $200 of the going rate and marking a new Amazon all-time low.

Folks looking to jump up to the 13-inch with the 16GB RAM upgrade – a popular option among 9to5Toys readers – are also in luck. Regularly $1,499, all four colors are now sitting at the $1,299 Amazon all-time low with this same $200 in savings here.

Unless you’re looking to score the still more than capable previous-generation M2 MacBook Air that is currently sitting at the $799 all-time low, these M3 offers might very well be the best Prime Day MacBook deals we see this year.

The new M3 MacBook Air is arguably the best laptop in Apple’s current lineup for most folks – more than enough power to handle to just about any mainstream task, and prices well below the MacBook Pro counterparts. The MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, headphone connection, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 join the 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU internals alongside the Liquid Retina Display.

As promised above, you’ll also find new all-time lows now live ahead of Prime Day for the larger 15-inch models, including both the 8GB and 16GB configurations. Check them out below:

Apple 13-inch M3 MacBook Air features:

The M3 chip brings even greater capabilities to the superportable 13-inch MacBook Air. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can take it anywhere and blaze through work and play. The blazing-fast MacBook Air with the M3 chip is a superportable laptop that sails through work and play. Lightweight and under half an inch thin, so you can take MacBook Air anywhere you go. The powerful 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU of the Apple M3 chip keep things running smoothly. Amazing, all-day battery life so you can leave the power adapter at home.

