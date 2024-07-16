Dreame’s AI-powered intelligent cleaning bots do everything for you at up to $600 off for Prime Day

The 2024 Prime Day deals have now arrived on the intelligent Dreame robotic cleaning systems, and there are some massive price drops here at up to 46% off. We are looking at up to $600 off in savings across a range of the brand’s cleaning bots and upright solutions, ranging from its AI-powered L20 Ultra and the new 2024 X30 Ultra through to its pro-grade wet and dry vacuums. The brand is delivering some serious value for Prime Day this year with hundreds in savings on everything via its official Amazon storefront with handy Prime shipping alongside some bonus discounts on each of them using the special promo codes you’ll find down below. Hit the jump for a closer look at this year’s Dreame Prime Day deals.

Dreame L20 Ultra – Industry-first AI-driven MopExtend at over $600 off

The Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop landed with industry-first AI-driven MopExtend technology and is coming in at $799.99 shipped this year before you even apply our DM9to55off discount code at checkout for an additional 5% off. This is a regularly $1,400 cleaning system that is now at least $600 off the going rate to handle all of your floor-cleaning chores for you while saving you a ton for Prime Day.

Alongside the 7,000Pa suction power on the vacuum, it will also mop your floors for you before it automatically heads back to the included Base Station that provides automatic emptying, mop cleaning and drying, water tank refilling, and much more.

Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $800 (Reg. $1,400) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $1,400)

X30 Ultra – Flagship robotic cleaning system that does it all so you don’t have to

The Dreame X30 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop features a flagship cleaning experince that first debuted earlier this year at CES 2024 to provide users with a truly intelligent autonomous cleaning experience. Regularly $1,700, you can now land this all-in-one cleaning system down at $1,149.99 shipped, and it will drop down closer to $1,092 with our DM9to55off promo code too. That’s a, needless to say, massive $600+ price drop, and the best we have tracked on this model since its debut.

This model ups the suction power to 8,300Pa with the MopExtend RoboSwing to get into hard to reach areas other robotic cleaners cannot. Complete 3D structured light navigation helps it to avoid shoes and other things that might be on your floor alongside the Auto-Cleaning Station Base – it empties the vacuum for you, cleans the base station on its own, cleans the mop heads, and automatically dries the mop heads to make your life easier and ensure your cleaning bot remains as hygienic as your home will be.

Dreame X30 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $1,150 (Reg. $1,700) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $1,700)

H12 Pro Wet/Dry Vacuum – Tackle tough stains in places other vacs can’t

Sometimes you need an upright vacuum to take care of quick messes around the house, but the Dreame H12 Pro can do a whole lot more than that. And it’s now seeing a huge price drop for Prime Day. Regularly $500, using the DM9to55off code will drop the total down to $256.49 shipped to deliver over $240 in savings and the lowest price anywhere.

This is an upright wet/dry vacuum that can tackle just about any mess that might hit your floor. There’s a dual-edged cleaning brush for hard-to-reach areas and cleaning right up against baseboards alongside smart mess detection – “H12 PRO Vacuum Mop optimizes power usage, cleaning performance, and noise levels by adjusting suction in response to the mess it detects.”

Joining the 6x 4,000mAh battery pack that delivers 35 straight minutes of runtime wire-free, one of the standout features here is the hot air drying tech. At some point with a typical wet/dry vacuum, you’re going to need to clean it out by hand, but the Dreame H12 Pro does all of that for you at the touch of a button, and then dries everything off for you too.

Dreame H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum $270 (Reg. $500) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $500)

L10s Ultra – Alexa-ready AI cleaning with auto-empty dock

The Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop offers folks who are looking for a more affordable solution while still delivering most of the conveniences of the higher-end models. Regularly $900, you can land this one down at $600 while the promo code knocks it down even lower to $569.99 shipped. That’s $330 off the going rate and another perfect opportunity to score an intelligent cleaning solution with a deep price drop.

It might not be a as pricey as the robotic models above, but it still delivers more than respectable features, including 5300Pa suction, AI navigation, Alexa compatibility for voice commands, vacuuming and mopping action, as well as the included self-empty station. It will automatically provide “dust collection, mop cleaning and drying, water-refilling, solution-adding, fast mapping, and path-planning all combine to make fully automated home cleaning a reality.”

Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $600 (Reg. $900) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $900)

H14 Wet Dry Vacuum – 18,000Pa suction and ultra-fast self-cleaning

Taking things up a notch from the H12 Pro above, the Dreame H14 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner delivers on all of the same cleaning action with a few key enhancements. Firstly, its 18,000Pa suction power is joined by a 180-degree lay flat design to get to even more places a typical upright vacuum might not be able to alongside super fast auto cleaning and drying. It uses 140-degree water followed a 5-minute super quick dry process to have itself completely clean and ready for use at even faster speeds than the H12 Pro.

The Dreame H14 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner features a regular price of $600, but combining the Prime Day deals with the DM9to55off code at checkout will knock your total down to $398.99 shipped – that’s more than $200 off the going rate and the best price around.

Dreame H14 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner $420 (Reg. $600) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $600)

Be sure to stay up to date on the latest from Dreame on its official Facebook and X (Twitter) pages.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!