ecobee’s Siri Smart Thermostat Premium now at $210 Amazon low for Prime Day, more

As part of the now live Prime Day deals, we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium package down at $209.99 shipped. Among my personal favorites in the product category, the regularly $250 setup has now fallen to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at $10 under our Memorial Day mention. This is the premium option, combining the brand’s smart sensor and air quality monitoring with a gorgeous design, the onboard touchscreen display, and built-in Siri. This deal undercuts all of the offers we have tracked over the last several months, going right back to the 2023 Black Friday bonanza. The only times we have ever seen it go for less were with deals only available to Costco members, and we are only taking by $10 or so in most cases.

Best Prime Day Smart Thermostat deals – ecobee Premium now at new Amazon low

The updated ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium design once again delivers on that slick form-factor with the steel outer edge and the onboard touchscreen display at the center of the operation – this model can also show live feeds from the ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera on sale below. It delivers compatibility with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant voice commands. Its built-in audio action allows you to call up Siri or Alexa right from the unit itself without needing your smartphone near by (you can, however, also use your iPhone).

The “Premium” part of this package is referring to the included temperature sensor for hyperlocal readings in various places in your home or office. Our hands-on launch coverage over at 9to5Mac will give you a detailed breakdown.

While there’s no built-in Siri and Alexa on the brand’s more affordable solutions, you’ll still score some deals for Prime Day this year if you don’t need that aspect (both of them are undercutting our July 4th mention by $10):

More ecobee Prime Day deals:

ecobee SmartThermostat Premium features:

ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Premium is brilliant at savings and comfort, allowing you to optimize your energy use through superior intelligence and technology. Included SmartSensor eliminates hot and cold spots and adjusts the temperature in the rooms that matter most. A built-in air quality monitor, smoke alarm detection, and geofencing technology to understand occupancy are just a few of the features that make saving energy just the beginning.

