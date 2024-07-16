Eve’s fantastic portable smart Flare HomeKit lamp with Siri now down at $75 for Prime Day

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the the Eve Flare Portable Smart HomeKit Lamp down at $74.95 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a straight up 25% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s is $5 under the price of our Memorial Day mention and matches the best deal we have tracked all year. This model only goes on sale for holiday events like Prime Day, for the most part, and now’s your chance to land one of the best portable Siri-controlled smart lighting solutions out there. Head below for a closer look. 

This model has been updated with Thread to join the Siri voice control and HomeKit action – the Eve Flare can be controlled with your “iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Siri, on-board button or HomeKit scene.” It features a carry-and-hang handle so you can easily lug it around from room to room, out on the patio, and elsewhere, alongside an weatherproof-ready IP65 water resistance rating to safeguard to from mishaps and the elements.

The millions of color options (customizable via the app or Siri) will illuminate your space and get-togethers for up to 6 hours at time with a completely wire-free setup – there’s no need for a bridge, registration, cloud access, or subscriptions here.  

Eve Flare smart portable lamp features:

  • Eve Flare requires iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS.
  • Beautiful ambience lighting in any color and for any space you want – controlled via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Siri, on-board button or HomeKit scene.
  • Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere in your garden or on the balcony – thanks to IP65 water resistance. Enjoy 6 hours of illumination and charge wirelessly.
  • Use the carry-and-hang handle to transport it easily to your terrace, living room, bedroom, kids room, bathroom, kitchen or on your table in your office.
  • 100% Privacy: No Eve cloud, no registration, no tracking. Strictly local intelligence and direct communication without bridge or cloud dependency.

