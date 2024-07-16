Get ready for summer adventures with up to 34% off GoPro action cam from $200

As a part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering some GoPro action cameras at pretty good prices. You can now score a HERO11 Black bundle for $249 shipped. Regularly fetching $380, this bundle that includes the HERO11 action camera, head strap + QuickClip, and two Enduro battery is down $130 or 34% from its original list price. This is the best price we have tracked for this bundle that gets you so many goodies for just an additional $4 over the HERO11 camera by itself at $245.

If you’d rather get some storage for your GoPro camera over the items in the regular HERO11 Black bundle, then you can get the HERO11 Black + 64GB Kingston SD Card bundle for $259.99 shipped from a third-party seller with pretty good ratings. Alternatively, if you want the latest of what GoPro has to offer, then you can snag the HERO12 Black action camera for $299 shipped. It’s still at its best price from a few days ago with a $100 discount over its $400 list price.

Other Notable Prime Day deals on GoPro action cam and supported gears:

GoPro HERO11 Black Bundle features:

Revolutionary New Image Sensor: expansive field of view ever on a HERO camera out of the box. This gives you an extra-large canvas for your creativity by capturing more of the sky and horizon in every shot. Zoom in, crop your shots, change digital lenses, adjust aspect ratios and more while keeping the rich textures and sharpness of your footage.

Unbelievable Image Quality: With 5.3K video that gives you 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p, HERO11 Black captures the action with crisp detail and cinematic image quality. A water- repelling lens cover even helps eliminate lens flare and other artifacts to make your photos and videos even more stunning.

High-Res Photos + Videos, High Frame Rate: HERO11 Black’s new image sensor boosts photo resolution up to an incredible 27MP while delivering 5.3K60 video with amazingly fluid motion that you can use to grab stunning 24.7MP stills of your favorite shots. Plus, record 2.7K240 video that can be played back in 8x slo-mo to catch details that can’t be seen at normal speed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!