Learn the secrets of your past with the AncestryDNA and Traits Genetic test kit at return $39 low (Save $80), more from $55

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the AncestryDNA and Traits Genetic Test Kit for $39 shipped. Down from its usual $119 price tag, it saw ramping discounts in the final months of 2023, going from the repeating $69 rate to the $49 Amazon low during Black Friday and Christmas sales, before rising back to its MSRP for the first two months of the new year. We’ve only seen three previous discounts since 2024, starting off at $79, which fell to $69 in March and further to $49 in May. Today’s deal comes in as a massive 67% markdown that gives you $80 in savings and returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked – beating Black Friday rates by $10.

With this testing kit, you’ll get in-depth information about your familial connections to living relatives alongside your ancestral past, with the data sourced from over 2,600 global regions. But that’s not all, as you’ll also get revealed details about your own personal traits – even ones that you may have never known about! You’ll have the opportunity to now discover over 40 different genetic traits, which will provide insight into “how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, fitness, nutrient, and other personal characteristics.” Head below for more, including other DNA test kit deals.

More Prime Day DNA test kit deals:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2024 deals. The savings are now under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event is live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, collectibles and more.

AncestryDNA and Traits Genetic Test Kit features:

TOP-SELLING CONSUMER DNA TEST: From your origins in over 2,600 global regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as AncestryDNA

DNA + TRAITS: Ever wondered where your freckles came from, or why you hate cilantro? AncestryDNA + Traits lets you discover 40+ genetic traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, fitness, nutrient, and other personal characteristics

A FEW SIMPLE STEPS: Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. Your results will be available online in roughly six to eight weeks

ETHNICITY ESTIMATES AND INHERITANCE: AncestryDNA provides a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail. Our innovative SideView technology takes your results even further by showing your ethnicities and matches by parental side. *Some DNA features may require an Ancestry subscription

PROTECTING PRIVACY: We employ industry-standard security measures in every stage of our process. Using data encryption, secure databases, and easy-to-use controls, we protect your data and give you control over it

